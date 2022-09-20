Part of UNI-Dome roof to be replaced

CEDAR FALLS — The UNI-Dome will be receiving a face-lift as part of the roof reaches the end of its life.

The $8 million project was approved by the Board of Regents last week during its meeting at the University of Northern Iowa.

“The UNI-Dome is one of the most iconic buildings in the state of Iowa,” said Michael Hager, UNI’s chief business and financial officer. The most recognizable aspect of the UNI-Dome – its roof – needs fabric replaced in the center portion of the hood.

In 2019, an independent study of the center fabric roof was done. The assessment revealed the fabric had begun to deteriorate and would need to be replaced by 2024. The fabric has a lifespan of 23 years and was last replaced in 1999.

The rest of the roof, made up of a hard metal shell, is expected to last until 2040. It was constructed in 2010.

The inside of the dome will not be exposed as repairs are made. Construction is expected to start in spring of 2023 and be finished by the fall.

Hager said the majority of the project cost will be covered by donations, but university dollars also will be included as well as money from the athletic department.

Another roof is currently under construction at the Innovation Teaching and Technology Center. The project budget is almost $5 million. Work on the roof began earlier this year and is expected to be finished by August. Clay tiles are being replaced with a lighter clay tile roof system to fix leaks. Water infiltration problems on the east exterior wall are also set to be repaired.

The center was built in 1903 and was formerly known as the Women’s Gym. It was renovated in 2006.

Also discussed at the regents meeting was the ongoing renewal of the Applied Engineering Building. The project is estimated to cost just under $45 million and is slated to be finished by 2024.

More construction is in the near future for the campus, as well. Next year, Wisconsin Street north of West 26th Street is set to be reconstructed. The cost is estimated at $443,000.

Projects finished this year include updates to restrooms in Dancer Hall and a modernization of Noehren Hall – a three-year project.

In other UNI-related news, the regents appointed Oksana Grybovych Hafermann as interim chief of staff for the university at an annual salary of $127,000. The appointment was effective Sept. 6 after Andrew Morse left the position and will continue until it’s filled.