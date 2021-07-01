Parochial schools hoping increased state tax credit will boost donations used to offer scholarships

CEDAR FALLS — A state tax credit given to those whose donations provide tuition assistance for private school students is becoming a little more generous.
Those who contribute to a school tuition organization will now receive a 75% tax credit, up from 65%. Starting in January, the statewide cap for donations is growing, as well, from $15 million to $20 million. Gov. Kim Reynolds signed House File 847, which included the changes, into law May 20.
Parochial schools in the Cedar Valley with students who are awarded scholarships funded by the donations praised the legislation, calling it a win for parental choice. According to state law, students are eligible to apply for the scholarships if their family’s income does not exceed four times the federal poverty guidelines.
STO donations are “important to families because (the money) goes strictly to tuition,” said Brian L’Heureux, head of schools at Valley Lutheran School. “There are definitely families that wouldn’t be able to attend private school, nonpublic school, because of the financial piece of that. And it’s giving parents the power to choose what they want for their children.
“It’s moving closer to that parental choice,” he said, suggesting the tax credit should grow even more.
Advocates for reforming state tax credits said the law was already offering too much for the donations. According to a 2010 analysis by the Iowa Department of Revenue, STOs were “the most generous tax credit provided by the state” at the 65% level. The department reported $11.27 million in tax credits for fiscal year 2020 and $6.25 million for a partial fiscal year 2021.
“One of the concerns we have here is (with) a lot of credits, 15-20% would be a pretty generous credit,” said Peter Fisher, research director at Common Good Iowa. The nonpartisan nonprofit, with offices in Iowa City and Des Moines, is focused on public policy issues facing the state’s families and workers.
Fisher noted, for example, that the tax credit for installing solar panels is 11%. The “75% credit is huge,” he said, and those with a high enough income to itemize could count the other 25% as a charitable contribution. “They’re getting up over 80% of their contribution covered by state and federal tax credits.”
While that could make more money available for private school tuition, he noted that the Legislature didn’t increase funding for Iowa’s public universities during the coming year. A planned tuition increase at the universities is happening partially because of the freeze.
“Part of the money that could have gone there goes to this and many other tax credits,” said Fisher.
L’Heureux believes that donor funds wouldn’t necessarily make it to the state coffers if they couldn’t be given to STOs, because there are other options to reduce tax liability.
“We all know donors have ways to funnel money elsewhere if they need to,” he said. “But this is giving people who believe in nonpublic schools a tax credit.”
There are 12 school tuition organizations in Iowa that individuals and certain types of corporations can donate to.
According to the Iowa Lutheran School Tuition Organization’s latest annual report, during the year that just ended 115 Valley Lutheran students received scholarships totaling $95,884. They accounted for 79% of the kindergarten through 12th-grade school’s enrollment. The STO also benefits 13 other Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod schools across the state.
A large number of students at Waterloo’s Catholic schools are receiving scholarships through the STO operated by the Archdiocese of Dubuque.
“Sixty-two percent of the students at Cedar Valley Catholic Schools received tuition assistance awards from Our Faith, Our Children, Our Future School Tuition Organization for the 2020-2021 school year,” Sarah Smith, the school system’s advancement director, said in an emailed statement. “Our school community is grateful to the individuals that donate to the STO making Catholic education affordable for families in the Cedar Valley. These generous gifts directly support the mission of Cedar Valley Catholic Schools to provide an exceptional Catholic education for every student built on a foundation of faith, discipline, knowledge, and service.”
Based on the CVCS K-12 enrollment for the past year, that included just over 480 students. Brian Zeman, director of the Our Faith STO, said students in the system received $1.1 million in tuition assistance. “So, I think that illustrates the amount of need that there is in the Cedar Valley Catholic Schools,” he said.
A total of 37 schools or systems within the archdiocese are part of the STO, which received $4.5 million in donations last year. Among others in the Cedar Valley, Zeman said 45% of Bosco Catholic School System students in Gilbertville and Raymond, 40% at St. Athanasius School in Jesup and 23% at St. Patrick School in Cedar Falls received scholarships. St. Paul’s Lutheran School in Waverly, which is part of the Our Faith STO as well, received scholarships for 39% of its students.
Across the archdiocese’s schools, 3,400 of 8,780 students received the scholarships during the past year. For the next year, he noted that the organization has nearly $4.3 million available to give out in tuition assistance.
“Donations to the STO were down in 2020 in part because of, obviously, the pandemic and the economic uncertainty,” said Zeman, as well as the derecho that hit Cedar Rapids. “We’re hoping that the state increasing the tax credit to 75% will help on giving and help things rebound in 2021.”
Along with assisting families, he said the tuition scholarships provide an economic boost by potentially funding private school staff positions. Zeman also contended that if more students now in Catholic schools were in the public system it would be at a higher cost than the tax credits based on the estimated per pupil expense of education.
But Fisher said fixed expenses, especially at individual public schools and smaller districts, will often still be there even if some students go to private schools.
“It can end up not saving them anything and, in fact, costing them state aid because they’re not getting the per pupil funding for a student who’s now going to a private school,” he said.