Parochial schools hoping increased state tax credit will boost donations used to offer scholarships

A total of 37 schools or systems within the archdiocese are part of the STO, which received $4.5 million in donations last year. Among others in the Cedar Valley, Zeman said 45% of Bosco Catholic School System students in Gilbertville and Raymond, 40% at St. Athanasius School in Jesup and 23% at St. Patrick School in Cedar Falls received scholarships. St. Paul’s Lutheran School in Waverly, which is part of the Our Faith STO as well, received scholarships for 39% of its students.

Across the archdiocese’s schools, 3,400 of 8,780 students received the scholarships during the past year. For the next year, he noted that the organization has nearly $4.3 million available to give out in tuition assistance.

“Donations to the STO were down in 2020 in part because of, obviously, the pandemic and the economic uncertainty,” said Zeman, as well as the derecho that hit Cedar Rapids. “We’re hoping that the state increasing the tax credit to 75% will help on giving and help things rebound in 2021.”

Along with assisting families, he said the tuition scholarships provide an economic boost by potentially funding private school staff positions. Zeman also contended that if more students now in Catholic schools were in the public system it would be at a higher cost than the tax credits based on the estimated per pupil expense of education.