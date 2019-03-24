WATERLOO — The Board of Education Monday will consider awarding bids to a Clarksville company for renovation of two parking lots.
The board meets at 5 p.m. in the Education Service Center, 1516 Washington St.
Lodge Construction was the low bidder for work on lots of the Greenbrier conference center building and Waterloo Community Schools’ technology office with proposals of $423,000 and $166,500, respectively.
Five companies sought the contract for the Greenbrier lot, with other bids ranging from $444,675 to $537,500. Lodge’s bid was $107,000 below the $530,000 estimate.
Lodge was one of six companies vying for the technology office lot contract. Other bids ranged from $170,021 to $214,058. The low bid was $13,500 below the $180,000 estimate.
In other business, the board will:
- Hold a public hearing on the Hoover Middle School HVAC project. The board is also expected to approve the project’s specifications and seeking bids.
- Consider approving a memorandum of agreement with Junior Achievement to provide student programs in grades one through 12 during the 2019-20 school year. The cost will be $8.48 per participating student.
- Accept a $5,000 donation from Veridian Credit Union for a middle school summer CTE camp at the Waterloo Career Center. The camp, for students entering grades six to eight, will be held June 18-20.
- Approve personnel appointments, including Jennifer Hartman as director of elementary education, replacing Darren Hanna, at an annual salary of $118,000 and Larry Martin as Bunger Middle School principal, replacing Rachel Savage.
- Hold a Partners in Education signing ceremony for Elk Run Preschool and two new partners — Frost Tax Service and Evans Crossing Pharmacy.
