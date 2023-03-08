WAVERLY — Controversy surrounding an ongoing bullying problem was front and center Monday for the Board of Education – with Waverly-Shell Rock Community Schools’ parents expressing frustration at what they believe is a lack of action by the administration.

Before board president Dennis Epley opened the floor for public comment, he said that officials had all heard complaints from parents and members of the community and didn’t want to give the impression that matters were being “swept under the rug.”

“Let me assure you, that is not the case,” Epley said. “Every email regarding school issues I have received, it is read but not all of them are replied to in detail.”

Speakers and concerned parents filled the board room beyond its capacity. One of them was City Councilwoman Heather Beaufore, who said she has been approached by more parents nervous to speak. She said they feared backlash from community members or that their children would be bullied if they spoke out.

“I think we all need to be accountable for ourselves, for our family and for our own students,” said Beaufore. “However, I do feel that the board and the administration needs to be accountable for themselves as well. People do like to point fingers and I think everybody in this situation needs to be accountable.”

Shawn Ellerbrook shared his own experience while hosting a high school foreign exchange student from Chile. Last month, two students reportedly made comments about killing exchange students as they would be “easy” and “nobody would care” about them. One student specifically named Ellerbrook’s student, as she had gotten him in trouble in Spanish class.

Ellerbrook said the conversation was confirmed by Principal David Fox, who notified them. Rotary filed a complaint, but Ellerbrook said that a lack of action or response by the district led to the parents and Rotary International terminating the exchange early at a “substantial” monetary cost. A second student from Asia also opted out of her exchange.

“From day one, the administration seemed conflicted on how to proceed,” Ellerbrook said.

Ellerbrook’s daughter, Ari, also expressed her frustrations to the board.

“Our foreign exchange student was one of our closest friends and the actions that this school has taken has been so lackluster,” she said. “It’s been so frustrating as a student walking through the halls … and knowing that nothing happened to him that was enough to make her feel better and for her to feel safe in the school district.”

Last month, board policy 503.1 was discussed dealing with student behavior. Board members agreed at the time to look into any possible changes.

On Monday, they voted unanimously to set a “goal” to create a safer school district. However, parents like Chris and Jamie Holthaus say that they and many others are at their limit, pointing to a lack of action on the part of the administration.

In December, their son, a student at Waverly-Shell Rock Middle School, was reportedly assaulted by another student over a dollar, resulting in a concussion. The Holthauses claim the injury has resulted in recurring headaches that have adversely affected his ability to concentrate.

“It is sad that concerns regarding issues in the W-SR school have brought strangers together and very disheartening to hear the issues that these families have been trying to bring to light,” Jamie said. “Those strangers have found a common platform – change and accountability in the W-SR school district.”

The board further agreed to meet to set an outline for what the new goal would constitute before the next meeting in April.

