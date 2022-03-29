Parents voice concerns with Cedar Falls Schools' paraeducator pay after raise in neighboring district

CEDAR FALLS — Supporters of Cedar Falls Community Schools’ paraeducators are helping to press their case with the district for a significant wage increase.

Three parents of students who use the services of special needs paraeducators addressed the Board of Education during the public comment portion of its meeting last week. As they spoke, more than two dozen members of the Cedar Falls Educational Support Professionals, which represents paraeducators and building secretaries, sat in the audience wearing red district shirts.

Contract negotiations got underway last month with that union and the Chauffeurs, Teamsters and Helpers Local 238, representing 51 skilled trades, grounds and custodial staff. CFESP represents 225 employees.

It was more than the start of bargaining Feb. 22 with Cedar Falls Schools that motivated staff members and parents to attend the meeting, though. The actions of a neighboring school district were also an impetus.

Emily Ackerson told the board that she has twins in first grade who both have an individual education program. Her daughter, Nora, has the more severe disability, uses a power wheelchair, and is “not able to go to school without a para.” She said continuity of care is important for Nora and “thankfully for the last two years her para continues to show up day after day.

“But we have fear we are going to lose her para so she can make a livable wage in Waterloo,” Ackerson explained. “This would be detrimental to Nora and our family, both in school and home life.”

Waterloo Community Schools is boosting wages for its support staff represented by two unions – one of which includes paraeducators – by at least $2. Waterloo’s Board of Education approved an immediate $2 per hour supplemental pay increase Feb. 28 for positions represented by the unions. Educational support staff in the district will receive another $1 hourly raise in the fall between scheduled contract increases and additional supplemental pay, bringing the beginning wage to $16.23 per hour.

Further increases for the custodial, maintenance, food service and campus safety monitor positions represented by the other union are still being worked out.

Both CFESP and Cedar Falls Schools proposed wage increases and a two-year contract in the initial bargaining session. District administrators proposed 40-cent increases in hourly base wages and for existing employees both of the next two years. That would bring the base pay range to $12.17-$13.47 per hour for the first year, starting July 1.

The union sought a 60-cent boost in hourly base wages the first year, raising the starting pay range to $12.37-$13.57, and 55 cents the second year. Existing employees would get a 75 cent increase per hour under the proposal. Support staff also asked for 10-cent per hour increase in longevity pay for those with five to 20-plus years of experience with the district.

“What the district promises for kids is not being met when the school is short-staffed by paraeducators,” Ackerson told the Cedar Falls board. “They are all pulled in different directions, everyone is affected. You are taking away from the kids that already have a hard time adapting and making changes in their daily routine and changing it for them.

“It does not make a safe and consistent environment for those kids who need it the most,” she said. Ackerson questioned what the board would do to keep current staff in Cedar Falls or attract new staff in light of the Waterloo Schools’ raise.

“The Cedar Falls tagline is ‘Every student every day,’” said Chris Corkery. His son, a seventh-grader at Peet Junior High, is legally blind. “We’re here to support the individuals who support those students every day.”

Corkery suggested the school district isn’t doing a good enough job at that, noting that the special needs paraeducators that have worked with his son each year have all had a second or third job to go to after working in the classroom.

“How many of you have a second job, another job that is fundamental to putting food on the table or putting gas in your car?” he asked.

Dan Jensen said his two special needs eighth-graders at Peet have been learning remotely through the COVID-19 pandemic. And he said that will continue during ninth grade.

“We know the district has major problems with consistent, well-trained paraeducators for their staffing assignments – being pulled away, shifted around, just being retained,” Jensen contended. He voiced concern that the “downward direction will most likely continue. ... Right now, I do not believe my kids would have a safe consistent learning environment at Cedar Falls Schools.”

The district proposed a two-year contract with Teamsters Local 238 with hourly raises of 52 cents for 2022-23 and 53 cents per hour for 2023-24 for existing employees. Base wages would grow by the same amount, raising the rates to $15.80-20.83 per hour depending on position. The union proposed a $1.50 per hour increase in base wages and for all existing employees.

After the parents comments, Jeff Hassman, Cedar Falls school board president, noted that officials couldn’t comment since negotiations are underway.

