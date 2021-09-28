Parents raise concerns about limited recess time to Waterloo school board

Kurtovic said teachers “tend to tminimize or take away minutes from a brain break or recess” as they “try to get the kids under control. ... I do believe that there’s benefits to recess,” she added, and other tools should be used for such behavior issues.

“It really feels like the students just aren’t getting enough time to be students, having that time to play at recess,” said Lisa Heiden-Kimball. She said the limited time students have for lunch is problematic for those who are at the end of the line, potentially causing them to rush through the meal or not eat it all.

“They definitely need more time to safely consume their food and not let that interfere with their one 20-minute time of the day to have recess,” said Heiden-Kimball.

Superintendent Jane Lindaman expressed appreciation that the parents brought the concerns to the district’s attention.

“We have started gathering some things,” she told the board, to see how much recess time is given to students in other districts. “So, we’re going to get that information to you from other districts. It’s a good chance to look.”