Parents have their say on Cedar Falls Schools' mask requirements

Masks are being required for weeks when the county rate of spread is moderate or high and the percentage of students and staff out with COVID-19 is 3% or greater. Masks continue to be encouraged at secondary schools, but there is no requirement that they be worn. Children under 12 are not yet eligible for the vaccine, which caused the focus on elementary schools.

Mark Iehl called the new system "reactionary and a little bit rushed," questioning why there is no standard for masking at the junior highs and high school.

"I don't like that the board was not involved," he said. "I would like involvement from the board when a policy this controversial is put into place. I think a process like this would have allowed concerns to be raised."

In response to those criticisms, board president Jeff Hassman said "throughout the pandemic our administration team led by our superintendent has been determining" the approach to such issues. He highlighted board policies 504.2 on communicable diseases, 507.2 on student illness and 504.1 on the dress code, all of which give the superintendent an ultimate role in decision making.

"I want you to understand from a context standpoint this board has relied on our administration," he said.