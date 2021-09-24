Parents favoring mask mandate delivering petition to Cedar Falls school board

She noted that the talk "about protecting people's freedom" from those calling for mask use to be optional ignores that some children have underlying medical conditions. That makes it unsafe for those children to be in school with others who are unvaccinated and not wearing a mask. "They deserve to be in school," said DuBord.

"We are incredibly pleased that they put a mask mandate in place even though it's only for a week." However, she added, "I'm very disappointed that it isn't K-12 for the whole system."

Both districts say masks are strongly encouraged for secondary students, most of whom are old enough to qualify for a vaccine. During the temporary mask mandate at the elementary level, the districts collected data on the effectiveness of face coverings in their schools while developing metrics for future use.

Waterloo schools on Friday announced a metrics system in which masks will be required for students and staff at any Waterloo elementary school when the county rate of spread is moderate or high and the percentage of students and staff out with COVID is 3% or greater.

At Waterloo's middle and high schools, "masks will continue to be strongly encouraged for all grade levels in the instructional setting and required on buses per federal law," according to a news release.