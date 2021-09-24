Parents favoring mask mandate delivering petition to Cedar Falls school board

CEDAR FALLS — Parents who want to see Cedar Valley schools follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations on mask usage have been organizing to make their voices heard.
Parent Elise DuBord started collecting signatures on a petition calling for a mask mandate in Cedar Falls Community Schools after a federal judge signed a temporary restraining order Sept. 13 halting enforcement of a state law that didn't allow schools to require masks.
"I started a petition for Cedar Falls and we have over 300 people who have signed that already," said DuBord. "We know that masks are the best way to keep unvaccinated people safe. It's so reasonable and to present it any other way is to deny the reality of what the science has told us."
The CDC recommends mask wearing at school as the delta coronavirus variant is spreading rapidly in much of the country.
After a weeklong mask mandate for elementary schools was announced Sept. 17 by the Waterloo and Cedar Falls school districts, residents who wanted to see that expanded to secondary students and made permanent started the Facebook group "Masks Make Sense in CF/W'loo Schools." More than 400 people have joined the group.
"For me, a big part of it is I have two children in elementary school. They're not 12 years old and they're not vaccinated," said DuBord.
She noted that the talk "about protecting people's freedom" from those calling for mask use to be optional ignores that some children have underlying medical conditions. That makes it unsafe for those children to be in school with others who are unvaccinated and not wearing a mask. "They deserve to be in school," said DuBord.
"We are incredibly pleased that they put a mask mandate in place even though it's only for a week." However, she added, "I'm very disappointed that it isn't K-12 for the whole system."
Both districts say masks are strongly encouraged for secondary students, most of whom are old enough to qualify for a vaccine. During the temporary mask mandate at the elementary level, the districts collected data on the effectiveness of face coverings in their schools while developing metrics for future use.
Waterloo schools on Friday announced a metrics system in which masks will be required for students and staff at any Waterloo elementary school when the county rate of spread is moderate or high and the percentage of students and staff out with COVID is 3% or greater.
At Waterloo's middle and high schools, "masks will continue to be strongly encouraged for all grade levels in the instructional setting and required on buses per federal law," according to a news release.
"We've been encouraging people to write directly to the school board and superintendent and also people are preparing to speak to the school board, both in Waterloo and Cedar Falls," said DuBord.
Both boards require people to make notification by 4 p.m. Monday if they want to speak during the public comment period of their meetings. For Waterloo Schools, register with board secretary Pam Arndorfer at arndorferp@waterlooschools.org or (319) 433-1874. For Cedar Falls Schools, contact Superintendent Andy Pattee at (319) 553-3000 or board president Jeff Hassman to receive approval to speak.
The Waterloo Board of Education meets at 5 p.m. in the Education Service Center, 1516 Washington St., Waterloo. The Cedar Falls Board of Education meets at 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers of Cedar Falls City Hall, 220 Clay St.