Parent petitions Waverly-Shell Rock school board to hire more teachers, reduce class sizes

WAVERLY — A parent is raising concerns about class sizes in Waverly-Shell Rock Community Schools’ elementary buildings and calling on the district to hire more teachers this year.

Nichole Adams, who has two daughters at West Cedar Elementary School, delivered a petition on the topic to the Board of Education last week.

“I am deeply concerned about the impact of large class sizes,” she told the board during a public comment period. Adams believes teachers and staff are “spread too thin” in the district’s schools. She read the petition to the board.

“The Waverly-Shell Rock school district has allowed unreasonably large class sizes to become its new normal. We must support our students, teachers, and staff by reducing class sizes before the 2022-2023 school year,” the petition begins.

It goes on to say that two of the 34 elementary classrooms meet “the State of Iowa’s recommendation” of 17 students per class. The petition adds that 26 of the total classrooms, or just over 75%, exceed 20 students.

“This situation has not only overwhelmed our teachers and support staff, but has also mentally and emotionally hurt our students,” the petition says. “Additional teachers must be hired. Immediate action is imperative to safeguarding our community’s most precious assets; our children and our teachers.”

The petition proposes that the district “rent or buy temporary classrooms” to accommodate the smaller classes.

In an email response to questions, Superintendent Ed Klamfoth acknowledged the concern about large class sizes and explained how the district has dealt with them.

He particularly noted “our kindergarten classes, where we were hit with a late summer surge of students.” He said that caused “class sizes in Waverly of 26, and 29 in Shell Rock. We have supported those classes with additional associates, and are planning to reduce those numbers as they enter 1st grade.”

He didn’t answer a question about how many people signed the petition.

A spokeswoman for the Iowa Department of Education said that the state does not place a cap on class size at any grade level. In the past, Iowa set the goal of 17 students per teacher in K-3 classrooms, funded with early intervention block grants. That law was repealed by the Legislature in 2018.

The larger Waverly-Shell Rock elementary classrooms likely exceed the average size in the state. National Center for Education Statistics show as of 2017-18 self-contained Iowa public primary school classrooms averaged 20.8 students. The average nationwide was 20.9, with a low of 16.4 in Vermont and a high of 24.2 in California.

Research doesn’t show a clear relationship between smaller class sizes and improved student performance. A Tennesse study based on an experiment begun in 1985 has often been cited for the benefit of reducing class sizes, according to The Hechinger Report. But other studies since then have rarely been able to replicate the results.

