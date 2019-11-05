WAVERLY — Daoud Nassar, a Palestinian farmer and peace activist, will speak at Wartburg College on Friday in the Hagemann Castle Room in Saemann Student Center.
The 5 p.m. event is free and open to the public. He also will speak Friday during the weekday chapel service at 10:15 a.m. in Wartburg Chapel.
Nassar is also the director of Tent of Nations, an open and free enclave that serves as an educational and cultural center for local Palestinians and Israelis, as well as international visitors, who work together in pursuit of peace through nonviolent actions.
Tent of Nations sits on 100 acres owned by the Nassar family since 1916. The family has been in the Israeli courts since 1991 seeking to maintain their claim to the land.
The event is sponsored by Wartburg College Spiritual Life & Campus Ministry, the Department of Religion and the Mike and Marge McCoy Family Distinguished Chair in Lutheran Heritage and Mission.
