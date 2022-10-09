'Our Tomorrow" campaign kick-off inspires past, present Panthers to help UNI reach goal by 2026

CEDAR FALLS – The University of Northern Iowa pulled out all the stops to celebrate the start of the final stretch of its largest-ever fundraising journey.

Participants watched the fabrication of new bronze bells Thursday evening on campus for its landmark UNI Campanile and experienced a homecoming parade through downtown Saturday morning.

But Friday evening was when the $250 million “Our Tomorrow” Campaign officially kicked off with more details about the overall mission and a concert by Tony-nominated performer Michael Cavanaugh, as well as stories from treasured alumni like retired pro football star Kurt Warner.

“I think we ought to do something like this every homecoming,” said Sandy Stevens, a 1962 graduate, to the hundreds who rallied in support near the Commons building and bell tower.

“This is phenomenal, and it’s so great to see all the generations of Panthers here.”

Individual donors — 25,000 of them — already have raised $187.57 million, or 75% of the goal, during the “quiet phase” that began about four years ago.

UNI hopes to secure the remainder by 2026, the year of the university’s 150th birthday.

The money funds scholarships, as well as various initiatives, services and facility improvements.

Campaign co-chair David Takes, a 1981 UNI alumnus, said “Our Tomorrow” is “all about what we, as students who’ve gone through the university, have enjoyed here and how we want to pay it forward.”

Takes pointed out the previous campaign, “Students First,” and how UNI is “really good at” supporting first-generation students. Like several others, he expressed awe at the more than 9,000 first-time contributors who’ve already donated.

“I am by far the senior among tonight’s speakers,” said Stevens. “So you might be wondering: Why does she care about this campaign? After all, it’s called ‘Our Tomorrow.’ Why does this moldy oldie care about the future of UNI? Well, I care because this is my tomorrow too.”

Stevens came from “extremely limited means,” first attending a school she could commute to and save money. However, she told the crowd she never felt like she belonged and transferred to UNI.

“The first time I visited (my future husband Bob “Bear” Stevens) here at UNI, I knew I found a home,” Stevens said. “A home, where people did not judge your financial status, your religion, your color or your lifestyle.

“We might be making it through school on jobs and scholarships and an occasional few dollars our parents could spare, but here we were Panthers and that was all that mattered.”

Stevens went onto make her mark as a journalist and as “that lady announcer” at hundreds of wrestling events. She learned how wrestling teaches young people about life, and now coordinates the UNI yearly wrestling campaign “Pledges for Pins.”

“Bear received his first two degrees, both in science from UNI, and as soon as we could, we started giving back to our alma mater,” Stevens said. “Bear died in 2001. But we now have endowed scholarships in science, teaching and wrestling, and especially meaningful, in recognition of students who have shown determination against odds.

“Why determination against odds? Because Bear and I realized that when others believe you, you start to believe in yourself and that can make all the difference. My giving to the Our Tomorrow Campaign will eventually provide more scholarships, so you see, it is my tomorrow too.”

Immediately afterwards, former UNI and NFL quarterback Warner was interviewed for about 10 minutes on stage by President Mark Nook before taking photos with fans.

He admitted he hasn’t been back to UNI as much as he’d like because his two sons play college ball, and he continues to be heavily involved in the National Football League.

“A lot of people think about the football side of it and the journey and the success that I had on the football field,” he said. “But I always believed that the reason I was able to have that success is because of the individual that I became. And a huge part of that was right here at UNI through some of the ups and downs.”

Warner spoke about the impact of his philanthropy on the next generation, as well as a question he’s continually asked: What do you want your legacy to be?

Warner wants it to be a “lasting” one, more than “I threw some touchdown passes and I got to play in a Super Bowl.”

As for the campaign, the plan is for $70 million goes toward scholarships.

The university also said funds will support initiatives “that enhance student professional and career readiness, provide service learning and community engagement opportunities and advance diversity, equity and inclusion on our campus and in the community.”

“Investments in innovative and transformative programs will power UNI’s enduring spirit of innovation,” said a university press release. “Direct support for faculty will ensure UNI continues to recruit and retain teacher-scholars who make the university and its students successful.”

Additionally, money is being allocated toward renovations to the UNI-Dome, Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, and UNI Campanile plaza and carillon.

In particular, the weekend put a spotlight on the campanile, which Nook said was built in 1926 with 15 bell chimes as a place for people to gather.

In 1968, 32 bells were added to create a “true carillon.” Seven more bells, which were molded Thursday by Verdin Company in front of a crowd, as well as two larger bells, will soon be added.

56 bells will make it one of the largest carillons in the Midwest and country, according to Nook.