OSAGE — A ribbon cutting and open house will take place from 3:30-5:30 p.m. today at the Osage High School and Middle School. The ribbon cutting ceremony will be held at 3:30 p.m.
The public open house will include tours of the newly constructed/renovated cafeteria, kitchen, administrative offices, gym, locker rooms, restrooms, science rooms, special education rooms, band and choir (tornado safe) rooms.
The project cost $11 million. After two failed school bond referendum votes, members of the Osage School District administration and board of education went back to the drawing board to develop a major remodel/renovation to its middle school and high school.
The original building plans, which were comprehensive for all of the district’s buildings, were an estimated cost of $20 million, with $15 million coming from a bond. However, unlike failed bond referendum votes in 2016 and 2017, in which a 60 percent favorable vote was needed to move forward, the project was done without raising district residents’ property taxes. The cost of the project was paid for with approximately $4 million in cash and the remaining $9 million coming from SAVE (one-cent sales tax) and PPEL (Physical Plant and Equipment Levy) funds.
Refreshments will be served.
