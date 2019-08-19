{{featured_button_text}}
OSAGE – Osage FFA has received a $10,000 grant for a greenhouse. The grant is provided through Farm Credit Services of America’s (FCSAmerica) Working Here Fund.

The Osage FFA will build a greenhouse for the students with the Working Here Fund grant. The new 30-foot by 48-foot greenhouse will offer students a hands-on learning experience. Students will work with seedlings and plants as well as offer opportunities to learn about propagation, grafting, pruning, floral design, lab safety, business strategies, and greenhouse management.

“The first long-term goal is for the greenhouse to be self-sustaining within three years,” said Malayne Meyer, FFA adviser. “The second goal is to grow plants year-round. Poinsettias, mums, garden plugs, and spring annuals are a few examples of plants that can be sold at various times of the year. This also ensures that educational opportunities will be consistent throughout the year. Finally, within five years the goal is to have five established annual events and /or workshops that operate out of the greenhouse.”

Construction of the new greenhouse will begin in October 2019 and is planned to be fully operational by March 2020.

Osage FFA is one of 14 organizations to receive an expanded Working Here Fund grant in the second quarter of 2019. FCSAmerica awarded each organization up to $10,000 for a total of $84,030 to support projects focused on agricultural education, hunger and nutrition, young and beginning producers or essential services and rural disaster relief.

