CEDAR FALLS — Builders are encountering a number of unanticipated construction issues in remodeling Orchard Hill Elementary School that are adding more than $80,000 to the project.
The Board of Education Monday approved change orders for 12 separate issues that will add $84,934 to the $10 million-plus building contract.
Those costs are being added after the $100,000 in contingency funds included for the project already have been used on other changes. Before contingency funds were spent, the building contract for an addition and renovations had totaled $10.2 million.
“Once we got into the existing building part of the project, we started finding little things that ballooned into bigger things,” said Dan Channer, an architect with ISG who designed the project. He also had a list of other possible changes that don’t yet have a cost attached to them.
At the low end, board approved changes include adding piping from a kitchen eye wash station to a floor sink at a cost of $649. At the high end, a preschool classroom wall needs to be replaced at a cost of $33,584.
Channer said the Black Hawk County Health Department wanted the eye wash piping change based on a different interpretation of Iowa Code requirements. The wall is being replaced over stability concerns, he noted. After an adjacent addition on the existing principal’s office was demolished, workers discovered a large opening framed in with wood considered structurally problematic.
In between are limited roof and floor problems, walls that need to be built out or repaired for various reasons, additions of insulation and emergency lighting, an upgrade to the kiln’s exhaust system for the art room, and issues with various mechanical systems. Those relate to heating, electricity and water pressure.
Because workers didn’t encounter many problems in past remodeling at the school, the contingency dollars were limited. Renovation work being done at North Cedar Elementary School, on the other hand, includes a $250,000 contingency fund.
Superintendent Andy Pattee said some of the problem relate to architect’s drawings of the existing building that “just weren’t accurate.”
In other business:
- Alan Heisterkamp, the only candidate to run for the vacant at-large seat in the June 25 special election, was sworn in as the newest member of the board. Susan Lantz, who had formerly served on the board, was appointed in April to temporarily fill the position after former seat holder Eric Giddens’ election to the Iowa Senate. Iowa law required the position, which will be up for election again in November 2021, to be placed on the ballot when the bond issue referendum was held.
- The board received official notification of election results from the Black Hawk County auditor’s office, which included one more vote. That boosted the number of yes votes for the $69.9 million bond issue to 6,440 and for the tax increase to 6,262. Heisterkamp’s votes grew to 7,254 and total turnout grew to 9,613.
- The board approved a 2.53% average total salary package increase for Cedar Falls Community Schools administrators, not including Pattee. That includes four cabinet members, 10 principals and seven associate principals.
