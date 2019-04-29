WATERLOO — Claire Vandersee admits she’s not a fan of studying geography.
So when the Orange Elementary School fifth-grader’s expanded learning program teacher suggested her class participate in a National Geographic Society contest last November, she was leery.
“Before you explained it to us, I didn’t want to do it, because I thought it was about geography,” Vandersee told teacher Stacey Snyder recently.
Snyder countered that the National Geographic GeoChallenge is about geography. However, the class wasn’t required to do something like memorize the names of states or countries on a map. Instead, teams of students were being asked to create a project addressing a critical environmental issue with real-world solutions.
“The theme was tackling plastics and getting plastics out of the ocean,” said Snyder. She thought her students, identified as academically gifted, could do it.
“We’re always looking for ways to expand learning,” she added. “This fit perfect with the type of project I like to look at.”
Vandersee and the three other Orange fifth-graders on her team — Sam Brasch, Sebastian Dalbey and Adrian Lucas — embraced the competition and won the first-ever Iowa regional GeoChallenge on March 29 at the University of Northern Iowa.
The team, which calls itself No SACS in the Ocean, competed against 15 others from Iowa schools.
Now it is heading to the GeoChallenge national finals May 19-23 in Washington, D.C. The students will compete against the top teams of fifth- to eighth-graders from each of the 15 other regional events across the country. The team’s name cleverly references plastic bags while making the first names of its members into an acronym. But their project focuses on another form of plastic that ends up in waterways.
“We kind of thought about straws at first,” said Lucas. Referencing the girls on the team, he added, “Those two are in love with turtles.” An online video of marine biologists removing a plastic straw from a sea turtle’s nose went viral last summer, raising awareness of the dangers plastic trash poses in the ocean.
For their project, the students decided to look very close to home — the school cafeteria.
“That’s where we see the plastic the most and it’s also the closest to us,” said Brasch, and not only straws. Students are given a packet at lunch time including a disposable plastic spork and straw along with a napkin, all sealed in plastic.
As a result, No SACS in the Ocean broadened its focus beyond straws and came up with a name for its project: “Sporks to Forks.”
A talk with Orange’s principal led them to Waterloo Community Schools’ food service manager. The children learned that it’s actually cheaper to provide metal silverware for students.
“They had done it for convenience,” said Dalbey, of the disposable packets. After listening to the students’ concerns, though, the manager decided to act. The food service department had enough of the metal utensils in stock to put them in rotation for Orange lunches.
Before refining their project idea, the students did their research. They contacted the Black Hawk County solid waste management commission and met with a Waste Trac educator, who also took them to the recycling center in Cedar Falls.
“I feel like I didn’t take it seriously at first,” said Lucas, of their project. But that attitude disappeared as they continued learning about the extent of plastic pollution in streams, rivers, lakes and — ultimately — the oceans.
“Eight million tons go into the water every year,” said Brasch.
Orange’s contribution to plastic trash is much smaller, but still significant. With the spork packets weighing in at 4.4 grams, the school’s approximately 500 kindergarten through fifth-grade students were throwing away an estimated 873 pounds of plastic each year.
As of three weeks ago, the students estimate their effort has already eliminated 213 pounds of plastic waste.
In the lead-up to the national event, they are trying to go even further. The team has talked to Orange staff about phasing out remaining plastic straws and sporks used by preschool children and with breakfast service for all grades.
“We’re kind of working on getting it for other schools,” said Brasch, noting they’ve made contacts at Fred Becker and Kingsley elementary schools. And they did a presentation Monday before the Waterloo Board of Education.
“We want to do the best we can,” said Brasch, when they go to the competition. “We’re just really proud of what we’ve done so far.”
