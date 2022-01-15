Open letter asks regents to take more steps to protect university communities

CEDAR FALLS — An open letter to the Board of Regents and the presidents of Iowa's three public universities signed by 288 people calls for a series of changes to "do more to protect our campus communities" as COVID-19 positivity rates continue rising.

The two-page letter particularly emphasizes "children of faculty, staff, and students." It notes that "these children are too young to be vaccinated or ineligible for COVID vaccine boosters."

Emailed to regents members, university presidents, and media Friday afternoon, the letter also includes 28 pages of names and other information on the faculty, staff, students, parents, and other community members who signed it.

Anne Marie Gruber, a University of Northern Iowa associate professor of library services, sent out the letter on behalf of those who signed it.

"The letter organizers felt it important at this time to gain signatures and share publicly to demonstrate that there is support across the Regents for stronger mitigations, with our children in mind, as we start spring semester in the midst of the Omicron surge," she said in an email response to questions.

The letter was sent two days after Michael Richards, board president, announced that no changes would be made for second semester in the COVID-19 guidance established for the fall.

"The campuses will continue to implement policies within the guidance provided and in conjunction with the board office," he said at the end of a Wednesday regents meeting.

Fall semester marked the return to no requirements for masks or social distancing inside campus buildings following emergency measures during the previous year. There are also no requirements on the campuses around getting vaccinated.

The letter notes the growing COVID-19 rates in Black Hawk County, where UNI is located, and in Johnson and Story counties, home to the University of Iowa and Iowa State.

"This is before most university students have arrived for the Spring semester," the letter states. "With the Omicron variant now dominating new cases, this spread will certainly increase over the coming weeks."

Childcare services "were hanging by a thread" before the pandemic, it continues, "now we are seeing hours reductions and closures, both temporary and permanent."

The letter suggests the health and care of campus employees' and students' children must be considered for them to be able to work and go to school.

"This group tends to be forgotten in the conversation about campus and community COVID mitigations, and yet the impact of caregiving needs on the campus workplace, student success, and mental health is significant. Current COVID protocols on our campuses were put into place pre-Omicron, so updated approaches are necessary," the letter says.

Letter signers request a universal mask mandate on all regents campuses as well as in campus and contracted childcare centers/homes for those 2 and older. They also call for childcare classroom-level notifications of positive cases and regular testing of those children through campus student health services. They want those measures in place Monday.

Gruber noted that UNI has one and Iowa State has three childcare centers. The University of Iowa partners with eleven privately-owned childcare centers.

By Jan. 24, letter signers are asking the universities to provide air filtration devices and carbon dioxide monitors in childcare classrooms as well as paid leave options for employees. Those would apply to caregivers impacted by a dependent's COVID case or wishing to temporarily remove children from daycare and school settings.

On Wednesday, Richards emphasized common sense and individual responsibility for managing people's health as he sounded a familiar refrain.

"We are all tired of COVID. I'm sick of it. But the single most important thing that anyone can do is get vaccinated," he said.

"The COVID-19 vaccines are very safe and effective. They overwhelmingly stop serious illness, hospitalizations and death," Richards added. "I’ve said this on numerous occasions, I'll say it one more time: Get vaccinated."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.