Open house planned Sunday ahead of 1619 Freedom School's debut in new space

WATERLOO — Three days a week when classes end at Dr. Walter Cunningham School for Excellence, fourth grader De'Von Jordan spends an extra two hours at school.

He and 14 other fourth- and fifth-graders go to Sheritta Stokes' classroom, where they work on reading skills and learn about Black historical figures.

"I come for the books," said Jordan. He particularly likes to read about sports, history and civil rights. On Tuesday, he picked out a book about Supreme Court justice Thurgood Marshall.

Over the past two months, Jordan believes his reading skills have been improving.

"I learned how to read even more, even faster," he said. Jordan and the other students are enrolled in the 1619 Freedom School "fluency boot camp."

The after-school program got started at Cunningham in October after author and Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones announced plans earlier this fall to launch the free service in her hometown. In January, the full program will begin at its permanent site in the historic downtown Masonic Temple.

At that point, the amount of students it serves will double to about 30. Any low-income Waterloo Community Schools' fourth- and fifth-graders with low reading scores can apply to the program, which will be held five days per week after school.

On Sunday, the 1619 Freedom School will hold an open house from 6 to 8 p.m. that will include food, drinks and music. It is located at 325 E. Park Ave., Suite 203.

Attendees can tour the facility and meet teachers who will lead the program, including Stokes. She said among those instructing students will be current and retired Waterloo Schools' teachers – including a Gold Star teacher and a couple of Title I teachers – and district employees currently going through the Teach Waterloo educator training program.

"Our goal is to provide students with experts," said Stokes, through the boot camp and when the full program begins. She hopes students will "learn a love for reading and also learn a little pride and missing history. ... Once they have their confidence up, their reading scores will soar."

Hannah-Jones will also be there for the event. She won a Pulitzer Prize for her essay in the New York Times Magazine "1619 Project," which aimed to reframe United States’ history by placing the consequences of slavery and the contributions of Black Americans at the center of the national narrative. The year 1619 was when the first ship carrying African slaves arrived in North America.

An expanded version of the magazine issue was recently released as a book, "The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story." Attendees can enter a raffle during the open house to win a copy of the book autographed by Hannah-Jones. Organizers ask people not to bring books Sunday for her to sign.

Capacity in the program space will be limited at any one time, so people planning to attend should RSVP online for the event. A link to that can be found at 1619freedomschool.org/openhouse. It can also be found by going to eventbrite.com and searching for the open house.

Stokes said organizers started the boot camp to "get the kids interested and give the kids a jump start" on the program.

"I have to commend the students because they're staying after school. They're excited, they're engaged," she said.

About four other adults were in the Cunningham classroom working with the students Tuesday. Until recently, students from Hawkeye Community College's education program were also volunteering with the program. There were five HCC students working closely with the children in the class each day, creating a 1-to-3 student ratio.

The program uses a curriculum developed for it by two professors, Sabrina Wesley-Nero of Georgetown University and LaGarrett King of the University of Missouri. Stokes said it has several sections: Hopes and Dreams, Children in History and Local History.

On Tuesday, groups of students lined up with books to read parts on two fables "The Lion and the Rabbit" and "Let Sleeping Dogs Lie." Readers theater is a component of the program one day each week, said Stokes, "and they love to do that."

Among its other pieces, students have studied grade-level word lists, which they've been tested on weekly. In addition, they read fluency passages that are about African-American historical figures, working on comprehension skills through brief discussion of the writings.

"It simply highlights different familiar people throughout history," said Stokes of the fluency passages.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 2

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.