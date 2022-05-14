Open house planned for retiring Waterloo Schools superintendent

WATERLOO — An open house is planned Tuesday for retiring Superintendent Jane Lindaman at the Waterloo Career Center.

The event is being held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. A brief formal program will take place at 5 p.m. Hors d'oeuvres will be provided.

The center is located at 1348 Katoski Drive.

Lindaman will retire at the end of June after eight years of leading Waterloo Community Schools and 17 years with the district. Before becoming superintendent, she was a district-level administrator and principal.

