Open house planned for retiring Waterloo Schools superintendent

WATERLOO — An open house is planned Tuesday for retiring Superintendent Jane Lindaman at the Waterloo Career Center.
The event is being held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. A brief formal program will take place at 5 p.m. Hors d'oeuvres will be provided.
The center is located at 1348 Katoski Drive.
Lindaman will retire at the end of June after eight years of leading Waterloo Community Schools and 17 years with the district. Before becoming superintendent, she was a district-level administrator and principal.
Photos: The Courier’s 2022 Top Cedar Valley Nurses celebration
Nurses Event 1
The Courier’s 2022 Top Cedar Valley Nurses recipients are, from left, Chelsea Kullen, Jennifer Sherrets, Wendy Potter, Betty Marshall, Cindy Powell, Crystal McCarty Peters, Yolanda Wilson, Roberta Murray, Julie McCleeary, Claudia Robinson, Laura Skillen, Shawn Pierce, Traci Hewitt and Judy Owen received their awards during the fourth annual Top Nurses celebration on Tuesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Nurses Event 2
Mark Eggleston, spiritual care and visitation administrator at WesternHome communities, speaks at the Courier’s 2022 Top Cedar Valley Nurses celebration on Tuesday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Nurses Event 3
Millisa Tierney, CEO of NewAldaya Lifescapes, speaks at the Courier’s 2022 Top Cedar Valley Nurses celebration on Tuesday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Nurses Event 4
Crystal McCarty Peters of MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center receives her award at the Courier’s 2022 Top Cedar Valley Nurses celebration on Tuesday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Nurses Event 5
Claudia Robinson of the Black Hawk County Health Department receives her award at the Courier’s 2022 Top Cedar Valley Nurses celebration on Tuesday in Cedar Falls. Janet Johnson, president of the North Iowa Media Group, which includes The Courier, presents the certificate.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Nurses Event 6
Julie McCleeary of UnityPoint Internal Medicine North Crossing and UnityPoint Clinic LGBTQ receives her award at the Courier’s 2022 Top Cedar Valley Nurses celebration on Tuesday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Nurses Event 7
Betty Marshall of UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital receives her award at the Courier’s 2022 Top Cedar Valley Nurses celebration on Tuesday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Nurses Event 8
Roberta Murray of Western Home Communities receives her award at the Courier’s 2022 Top Cedar Valley Nurses celebration on Tuesday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Nurses Event 9
Judy Owen of UnityPoint Health-Black Hawk Grundy Mental Health Center receives her award at the Courier’s 2022 Top Cedar Valley Nurses celebration on Tuesday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Nurses Event 10
Cindy Powell of UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital receives her award at the Courier’s 2022 Top Cedar Valley Nurses celebration on Tuesday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Nurses Event 11
Jennifer Sherrets of NewAldaya Lifescape receives her award at the Courier’s 2022 Top Cedar Valley Nurses celebration on Tuesday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Nurses Event 12
Laura Skillen of Cedar Valley Hospice receives her award at the Courier’s 2022 Top Cedar Valley Nurses celebration on Tuesday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Nurses Event 13
Yolanda Wilson of MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center receives her award at the Courier’s 2022 Top Cedar Valley Nurses celebration on Tuesday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Nurses Event 14
Traci Hewitt of MercyOne Waterloo Cancer Treatment Center receives her award at the Courier’s 2022 Top Cedar Valley Nurses celebration on Tuesday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Nurses Event 15
Chelsea Kullen of Bickford Assisted Living of Cedar Falls receives her award at the Courier’s 2022 Top Cedar Valley Nurses celebration on Tuesday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
