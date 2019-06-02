{{featured_button_text}}
Alan Heisterkamp

Heisterkamp

CEDAR FALLS — Just one candidate’s name will be on the ballot June 25 for an open Board of Education seat.

The period to file nomination petitions for the Cedar Falls Community Schools position closed Friday.

Only Alan Heisterkamp, of 1215 Amelia Drive, submitted petitions by the deadline. He is director of the University of Northern Iowa’s Center for Violence Prevention.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Become a Member

The special election will fill the at-large seat on the board formerly held by Eric Giddens, who is now a member of the Iowa Senate. A $69.9 million bond issue referendum to partially finance a new high school will also be on the ballot.

Susan Lantz was appointed in April after Giddens was elected to the Senate in March. Lantz, a former school board member, did not plan to run in the June 25 election. The board was required under Iowa Code to make the appointment and put the position on the ballot in the next election.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Education Reporter

Education reporter for the Courier

Load comments