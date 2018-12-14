FAIRBANK — A vacancy on the Wapsie Valley Community Schools’ Board of Education will be filled Tuesday through an election, but only one person is on the ballot.
Jeannie Wolfe is the sole person who filed to run for the Director District 5 seat. District 5 includes nearly all of the portion of Fairbank within Buchanan County and the surrounding area largely south and west of the city limits.
Polls will be open from noon to 8 p.m. The polling place is at the American Legion Hall, 109 E. Main St.
Mike Harter, Wapsie Valley’s interim superintendent and the mayor of Fairbank, formerly served in the District 5 seat. The former educator retired just more than five years ago as a school superintendent. He led one of the districts that now makes up East Greene Community Schools in Jefferson following a 2014 merger.
Harter was elected to the school board in September 2017 and elected mayor a few months later in November.
He said the board planned to appoint a new member after he stepped down. But a citizen petition with the more than 100 signatures required to call for an election was submitted.
Before the board received the petition, Wolfe expressed interest in serving in the position — the only person to do so. She also was involved in submitting the petition.
“There’s a group of some active parents in our community who were hoping to get someone from the community that the community actually wanted on the board,” said Wolfe. “So, we successfully petitioned for the election.”
Since there were no other candidates, Wolfe also has been informally participating in recent board meetings and a work session ahead of the election.
“I have a vested interest in the continued success of the (school) district,” said Wolfe, of her reasons for wanting to serve on the board.
She has children in Wapsie Valley Schools and has lived in Fairbank more than 20 years. Throughout that time, Wolfe has volunteered in some capacity with the schools or city. She has worked as a legal assistant in Waterloo during those years and has been at the Pieters and Pieters law firm for the past eight years.
“I look forward to continuing to work with the board in administration, to make sure that all of our students and staff have a good opportunity to thrive in the Wapsie Valley district,” said Wolfe. “One of the things that I’m looking towards doing is expanding the district’s transparency to boost the community involvement in school board meetings, volunteering and fundraising throughout the district.”
The vacancy on the board occurred after a change in the district’s leadership. Wapsie Valley had been in a sharing agreement with Dunkerton Community Schools that brought Superintendent Jim Stanton to the district part-time.
“We terminated our sharing agreement with Dunkerton,” said Harter, in October. He noted that board members wanted a superintendent who is full-time or could spend more time in the district than Stanton was able to. The board then went through an interview process to fill the position.
“I was the one they chose to take over on an interim basis,” said Harter, who officially started the position Nov. 1. “In January, we’ll decide what we’re going to do for the following year.”
