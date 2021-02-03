Older social media posts surface of Cedar Falls students using racist term

At least some of the pictures, writing and videos were originally posted on Tik-Tok. People compiled the items and shared them on the video app or Facebook. Around seven names were included on accounts in the posts or were highlighted in various ways. At least four people appeared in video snippets where they said the N-word.

Some students associated with the social media posts are not district students, Darst said. The name most prominently connected to many of the posts is a Waukee Community Schools' student. They were posted to her Snapchat account after it was taken over by someone else.

"This probably happened, I would guess, over a month ago," said Amy Varcoe, executive director of communications for Waukee Schools.

"This is a fifth-grade student at one of our elementary schools whose account log-in she actually shared with people outside of our school district at a skating rink," Varcoe explained. "They took her information and locked her out of it and made all these posts."

Waukee police worked with Snapchat to get the posts taken down, but other social media users had taken screenshots before then and began circulating them. The case is still open as police attempt to identify who took over the account.