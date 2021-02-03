Older social media posts surface of Cedar Falls students using racist term

CEDAR FALLS — Cedar Falls Community Schools has disciplined students over multiple years for social media posts that have recently been shared online.
Janelle Darst, a spokeswoman for the district, said officials became aware of the compilations of posts containing a racial epithet about the same time they were dealing with a similar incident last month resulting in student discipline. That involved a photo posted to Snapchat of a white Cedar Falls High School student holding a large cookie on a tray with the N-word written in frosting.
However, the compilations of social media posts that also contain the N-word in written or spoken form – some of which originated with district students – predate the incident last month.
"We were basically aware of all of those prior" to the cookie incident, said Darst. "Those are either junior high or high school students if they are our students, and the most recent of those are from November." Posts were also from 2019-20 and multiple previous school years.
Students from the high school and both junior highs were disciplined at the time the social media posts first came to light. Administrators at those schools were "confident that the issues with the students were addressed and dealt with," said Darst. She didn't have information on the actual number of students disciplined.
At least some of the pictures, writing and videos were originally posted on Tik-Tok. People compiled the items and shared them on the video app or Facebook. Around seven names were included on accounts in the posts or were highlighted in various ways. At least four people appeared in video snippets where they said the N-word.
Some students associated with the social media posts are not district students, Darst said. The name most prominently connected to many of the posts is a Waukee Community Schools' student. They were posted to her Snapchat account after it was taken over by someone else.
"This probably happened, I would guess, over a month ago," said Amy Varcoe, executive director of communications for Waukee Schools.
"This is a fifth-grade student at one of our elementary schools whose account log-in she actually shared with people outside of our school district at a skating rink," Varcoe explained. "They took her information and locked her out of it and made all these posts."
Waukee police worked with Snapchat to get the posts taken down, but other social media users had taken screenshots before then and began circulating them. The case is still open as police attempt to identify who took over the account.
Darst didn't speak to specific student discipline, which the district typically does not reveal, but discussed the intent more generally.
"I think the priority in all the instances was helping the student to understand why it was wrong," she said. That "definitely continues to be an important piece of it, no matter when a student is reprimanded ... or disciplined."
Investigation complete
Darst said the investigation has been completed on yet another social media post containing the N-word that came to light this week. A phrase including the word was attached to a picture of a white Cedar Falls High School student in a charcoal mask, a black substance that is spread on the face to clean pores.
"The original photo is from February 2019," she said. "And the post that's now been shared out was not shared by that student."
Through the investigation, Darst said, it was determined who had altered the picture and then posted it on social media.
"I would say that everything was appropriately addressed, but we won't comment on any student discipline," she said.