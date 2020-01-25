Oelwein, Waterloo principals finalists for Dike-New Hartford principal opening

DIKE — The Dike-New Hartford Community School District has named three finalists for its next high school principal.
District officials received applications from 23 candidates, including three women and 20 men, according to a news release. Twelve had administrative leadership experience and five were from outside the state of Iowa.
Superintendent Justin Stockdale met Jan. 10 with Trent Grundmeyer and Roger Wilcox, search consultants with Grundmeyer Leader Services, to review the pool and select candidates for screening interviews. Seven candidates were chosen as semi-finalists after a thorough review of application materials.
Screening interviews for the semi-finalists were held Jan. 23 with the district's administrative team. Three finalists were chosen and will interview for the position Feb. 12. They include:
- Travis Druvenga, who has been Oelwein High School principal for three years. He has also been an assistant high school principal, athletic director, teacher and coach. In 19 years at Oelwein, he has been a leader in Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports, standards-referenced grading and work-based learning initiatives. His school was recognized as part of Gov. Kim Reynolds’ STEM-BEST initiative.
- Josh Payton, an assistant principal at Waterloo East High School. He has worked at Independence Junior-Senior High School as an assistant principal, and he has been the Safe and Supportive Schools grant coordinator at Waterloo East. His primary duties at East have included scheduling, hiring, conducting teacher and support staff evaluations, implementing Professional Learning Communities, academic and behavior supports, and providing administrative oversight to the special education process and staff.
- Charles Geilenfeld, who has been principal at Christ the King School in Des Moines for five years. Prior to that, he was an industrial technology teacher in Des Moines, Urbandale and Carlisle community schools. He also coordinated special education services with Des Moines Schools, assisted with Professional Learning Communities, and managed and submitted all grant money and subsidies for various programs.
Selection of the new principal will be guided by a recent stakeholder survey completed by more than 120 respondents and feedback from the district’s three formal interview teams. Teams will be made up of more than 30 teachers, students, parents, board members and community members. The new principal will begin working for the school district July 1.
