You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Oelwein elementary school student dies
0 comments
breaking top story

Oelwein elementary school student dies

{{featured_button_text}}
clip art school news logo

OELWEIN — The Oelwein Schools' community is grieving the loss of a student.

A letter posted on the school district's website said that Wings Park Elementary School third-grader Matthew Hampton died early Sunday at his home in Hazleton. It said the cause of death is unknown.

"Matthew was a joy to be around and will be sadly missed," said the letter signed by Superintendent Josh Ehn, Principal Justin McGuinness and school counselor Barb Schmitz.

"In a normal situation we would be notifying students while at school and supporting them with all of our counseling resources," it noted. "As we are all understanding our new normal during the COVID-19 pandemic we are asking each family to partner with us to help share this sad news to Matthew’s classmates, schoolmates, and friends."

Students were invited to send "sympathies and support to the family." They can be reached at: Hampton Family, 1318 Lawrence Ave., Hazleton, IA 50641.

Obituaries in the Courier today, March 31, 2020

0 comments
0
0
1
2
1

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

After 18-plus years reporting on local education, I’ve graduated to covering the city of Cedar Falls. Family and church commitments keep me busy outside of work along with lots of biking, rowing and skiing – pretty good for a guy with fake hips.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News