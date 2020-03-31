Oelwein elementary school student dies

OELWEIN — The Oelwein Schools' community is grieving the loss of a student.
A letter posted on the school district's website said that Wings Park Elementary School third-grader Matthew Hampton died early Sunday at his home in Hazleton. It said the cause of death is unknown.
"Matthew was a joy to be around and will be sadly missed," said the letter signed by Superintendent Josh Ehn, Principal Justin McGuinness and school counselor Barb Schmitz.
"In a normal situation we would be notifying students while at school and supporting them with all of our counseling resources," it noted. "As we are all understanding our new normal during the COVID-19 pandemic we are asking each family to partner with us to help share this sad news to Matthew’s classmates, schoolmates, and friends."
Students were invited to send "sympathies and support to the family." They can be reached at: Hampton Family, 1318 Lawrence Ave., Hazleton, IA 50641.
Obituaries in the Courier today, March 31, 2020
Ruby M. Danielson
HAMPTON — Ruby Marian Danielson, 86, of Hampton, died Sunday, March 29, at Franklin Country View Nursing Facility in Hampton. Memorial contributions may be given in her name to Iowa School for the Deaf, 3501 Harry Langdon Blvd., Council Bluffs, IA 51503. Private family services will be held. Burial will take place in the Elmwood Cemetery in Dike. Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home of Hampton is assisting the family, www.sietsemavogelfuneralhomes.com; (641) 456-3232
Terry Lee Kuenning
July 5, 1939-March 28, 2020
Terry was an asphalt layer, a cement finisher, a football player, a Navy Seaman — part of the crash and salvage team on the USS Randolph, a deputy sheriff, a Licensed Clinical Social Worker, a cab driver, the director of a residential treatment facility, and a therapist. He taught his kids how to camp, chop wood, build fires, hunt, fish, drive, build igloos, make tennis ball canons, to respect all cultures and ethnicities, to always look out for those in need, to give generously and love deeply. He will be missed by all who loved him.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to your local food pantry.
Tony Dean Allen
SUMNER — Tony D. Allen, 56, of Sumner, died Saturday, March 28, at Mayo Clinic St. Marys Campus in Rochester, Minn., of cancer. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, private family services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 4, at St. John Lutheran Church in Sumner, with private family burial in the church cemetery, rural Sumner. The service will be on Facebook Live on Becker-Milnes & Rettig Facebook Page. Visitation will be Friday, April 3, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Becker-Milnes Funeral Home. Visitors must e-mail becker.jay1@gmail.com or call (563) 578-3451 to make an appointment for visitation. Friends may also email, call, text, send a card or set up a time to see the family in the future. Memorials to the family for later designation. Online condolences at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.
Robert ‘Bob' Greiner
(1932-2020)
TRAER – Robert (Bob) Paul Greiner, 87, of Traer, died Friday, March 27, at Finley Hospital in Dubuque of complications due to Alzheimer’s.
He was born Nov. 4, 1932, on a farm near Floyd Crossing, son of Paul and Magdalen Greiner. Robert grew up on a farm in the Dinsdale area and played in the 1950 Iowa High School Basketball tournament. Robert spent two years in the Army and was a Korean War veteran based in Fort Lewis, Wash. In 1958, he married Edith Swift. Robert farmed with his two brothers. In 1998, he and Edie started spending the winter months in Mesa, Ariz. In 2016, they moved to Traer.
Survivors: his wife; his children and grandchildren, Rick and Donna their family Lauren, Kyle and Erin; Brenda and her son Mitchell; Rhonda and her family Myles, Madison (Nathan), Douglas and Denise; Craig and Laurie their family Blake, Zachary and Adam; brothers, Russell and Anita, and Kenneth (Bud) and Teri; a sister, Carol and Wayne Sedlmayer; many nieces and nephews and cousins.
Services: Due to the Covid 19 virus, there will be no services at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Send condolences to 798A Wilson St. Traer, IA 50675. Overton Funeral Home, Traer, is assisting the family, (319) 478-2775; www.overtonservice.com.
Bob’s passion was walleye fishing. One of his biggest joys was taking family members and friends fishing. Bob took walleye fishing to a near professional level as most can attest that they fished with Captain Robert loved spending time with family and people. RIP dear loved one.
