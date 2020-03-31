Oelwein elementary school student dies

OELWEIN — The Oelwein Schools' community is grieving the loss of a student.

A letter posted on the school district's website said that Wings Park Elementary School third-grader Matthew Hampton died early Sunday at his home in Hazleton. It said the cause of death is unknown.

"Matthew was a joy to be around and will be sadly missed," said the letter signed by Superintendent Josh Ehn, Principal Justin McGuinness and school counselor Barb Schmitz.

"In a normal situation we would be notifying students while at school and supporting them with all of our counseling resources," it noted. "As we are all understanding our new normal during the COVID-19 pandemic we are asking each family to partner with us to help share this sad news to Matthew’s classmates, schoolmates, and friends."

Students were invited to send "sympathies and support to the family." They can be reached at: Hampton Family, 1318 Lawrence Ave., Hazleton, IA 50641.

