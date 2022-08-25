Number of Waterloo Schools' students in advanced programs rebounding

WATERLOO — The overall number of students participating in Waterloo Community Schools’ advanced programs is growing.

That can be seen in the number of students enrolled in International Baccalaureate, a two-year college preparation program recognized worldwide that is one of the district’s advanced learning options.

For the 2022-23 school year, there are 27 students enrolled in the full diploma program and 82 students taking individual IB courses to earn a certificate, Sherice Ortman, coordinator of secondary curriculum and advanced programs, told the Board of Education this week.

This number is up overall. Last school year, there were 29 full diploma students and 40 certificate students. Before COVID-19 in 2019-20, there were 45 diploma students and 50 certificate students.

Last school year, 81% of the IB tests taken resulted in a score of four or higher – the minimum score to receive college credits. Last year, the number was 76%.

The valedictorians in both high schools were part of the IB program. The two Black female students are now attending Harvard and Stanford universities.

Tests for Advanced Placement courses are also up – in 2020-21, 264 tests were taken. Last school year there were 290 exams given.

The overall scores from these tests increased, as well. On a five-point scale, 36% of last year’s scores were threes, fours or fives – the scores required to receive credit. That’s up from 29% the previous year.

AP students received $120,000 worth of transfer credits. This year there are 239 students enrolled in AP classes.

Overall, district students received $1.5 million in academic transfer credits and scholarships during the 2021-22 school year. Waterloo Schools provides more than 90 college credit options.

Students can also take concurrent classes. These are courses high school students can enroll in that will earn college credits through the Waterloo Career Center or at liberal arts classes in their schools.

The career center accounts for 40% of the concurrent classes. There were 482 students from public and private schools in the Waterloo area – 88% of students came from the public schools. There are 440 students seated for this school year.

Through career center courses, students earned $300,000 in credits. There are 43 concurrent classes provided.

Classes take place at East and West high schools, as well. These courses include composition 1 and 2, fundamentals of oral communication, history classes and statistics. There were 86 students enrolled at East and 181 enrolled at West. Based on Hawkeye Community College tuition rates, these students saved $54,000 and $114,000, respectively.

In concurrent classes, students need to earn C’s or higher for credits to transfer to Iowa’s three state schools. Failing or withdrawing from a class can affect financial aid because the score is a permanent transcript grade.

As for honors diplomas, Ortman said the number of them is going up due to not only juniors and seniors taking advanced classes, but middle school, freshman and sophomore students as well. She said the bulk of students are 11th and 12th graders.

Younger students were also accounted for in the presentation to the school board. Ortman said this year there are 773 gifted and talented students – up from 669 last year. These students are identified at the end of third grade. Of these students, 67 kids have a learning disability.

She said there are also “hundreds, if not thousands” of additional kids taking advanced courses in certain subjects.

“It doesn’t matter what you can do. It doesn’t matter what you’re capable of. It matters what you do,” board member Janelle Ewing said. “We have a lot of talented students in this district and these opportunities are here for you to do and get ready for.”