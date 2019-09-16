CEDAR FALLS – Kristen Intemann, a Northern High School graduate, will present the first Montana State University Provost’s Distinguished Lecture Series program at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Museum of the Rockies in Bozeman, Montana.
Intemann is a professor of philosophy at Montana State University. Trained in logic and ethics, she will discuss “Believing Responsibly in a Era of Fake News, Attacks on Science and Alternative Facts.”
A native Iowan, Intemann was an active performer in community theater, including the Waterloo Community Theatre, while growing up in the metro area. Her degree in political philosophy and ethics was earned at the University of Iowa in Iowa City.
She attended graduate school and earned her doctorate at the University of Washington in Seattle. She joined Montana State University in 2005. She is the director of the MSU Initiative for Science, Technology, Ethics and Society, which is dedicated to the discussion of ethical and social issues affecting the STEM fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
Intemann recently co-authored the book, “The Fight Against Doubt,” with Immaculada de Melo-Martin from Cornell University. She was named one of “125 extraordinary women of MSU” last year, as well as receiving the MSU award of excellence. In 2016, she received the award for meritorious research and creativity from the MSU College of Letters and Sciences.
