Northern Iowa, other regents universities could stay test-optional for admissions

CEDAR FALLS — After the COVID-19 pandemic caused the University of Northern Iowa and the other state universities to waive a college-entrance exam requirement for this fall, the institutions may permanently become test-optional.

The Board of Regents next week will consider ending the required submission of an ACT or SAT score in applications of first-time undergraduate students at UNI, the University of Iowa and Iowa State University.

Regents administrators are seeking approval to file a notice of intended action with the state's administrative rules review committee to amend the Iowa Administrative Code chapter 681-1, making the ACT score optional to admission. The board meets Tuesday and Jan. 12 at the regents office in Urbandale. The admissions policy changes are expected to be discussed on the afternoon of the 12th.

ACT composite scores are used in the Regent Admission Index, which was launched in 2009. The RAI includes two other factors, the high school grade point average and the number of courses completed in core subject areas. Each component is multiplied by a number (three for ACT, 30 for GPA and five for courses) and added together. Freshmen applicants from Iowa high schools with an RAI of at least 245 who meet minimum requirements qualify for automatic admission to all three public universities.

That pathway will remain available, but the proposed change makes admission possible without submitting a college-entrance exam score. According a board memo, each university would review applications of such students on an individual basis. Admission decisions would be specific to the university considering the application.

The regents announced in August 2020 that submission of an ACT or SAT score would be waived for students applying to start at one of the universities during the 2021-22 academic year because the pandemic was causing testing dates to be cancelled. Since then, a study team assessed how the admission process would work in a permanent test-optional environment. The board memo said a third of the fall 2021 class was unable to generate an RAI score due to missing ACT scores and were admitted through individual review.

A group of administrators began meeting in March to compile and analyze data, conduct interviews with high school principals and counselors, and review the national landscape.

"Analysis showed that while standardized tests do provide some additional information on student preparation, they are not strong predictors of student success outside of first year college grades," according to the memo. Breaking down four-year graduation rates by high school GPA and various ACT score ranges showed the "likelihood of graduating in four years was fairly consistent based on GPA, irrespective of the ACT score level."

The memo said data also indicate uneven access to testing and test preparation programs can impact students from low-income and rural backgrounds, resulting in differential access to the universities. Additionally, wide adoption of test-optional policies among colleges and universities nationally "risks creating a competitive disadvantage to Iowa's public universities" if a test score continues to be required for admission.

Six of UNI's peer institutions have permanently gone test-optional with another three piloting a policy. Just one continues to require an ACT or SAT score. At least three institutions each in the Big 10, which the University of Iowa is part of, and the Big 12, which includes Iowa State, have made the change permanent. Many others are continuing to pilot a policy change, the memo said.

The regents' Council of Provosts has endorsed the study team's recommendation.

