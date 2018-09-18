DES MOINES — Three Northeast Iowa educators are among six finalists from across the state for the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching.
Deborah Little, a fourth-grade teacher at Denver Elementary School, is among the math finalists. Katie McGrane, a fourth-grade teacher at Margaretta Carey Elementary School in Waverly, and Lisa Chizek, a fourth- and fifth-grade teacher at North Tama Elementary School in Traer, are among the science finalists.
The other math finalists are Natalie Franke, a second-grade teacher at Brookview Elementary in Waukee, and Chris Mathews, a fourth-grade teacher at East Elementary in Ankeny. The third science finalist is Jill Payne, a fifth-grade teacher at Jefferson Intermediate in Pella.
The Iowa Department of Education recently announced the finalists’ names.
Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching recognize educators for their contributions in the classroom and their profession, according to a news release from the department. The awards are the nation’s highest honors for kindergarten through 12th grade educators of math and science.
More than 5,000 teachers from each of the 50 states and four U.S. jurisdictions have been recognized since Congress created the program in 1983. The awards are administered by the National Science Foundation on behalf of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy.
Award recipients receive a paid trip for two to Washington, D.C.,to attend recognition events and pursue professional development opportunities, a $10,000 award from the National Science Foundation and a certificate signed by the president of the United States.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.