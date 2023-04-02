College honors

Mackenzie Elizabeth Michael, a Cedar Falls High School graduate, was named to the Dean’s Honor Roll for the 2022 fall semester at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater. Students with a grade point average of 3.50 or higher and no grade below a C made the Dean’s Honor Roll.

Iowa Central Community College has announced the President’s and Dean’s list honorees for the fall 2022 semester. Those on the Students need to have a 4.0 GPA to be on the President’s List and a 3.5-3.99 GPA to be on the Dean’s List. Students also need to have a minimum of six credit hours.

President’s List: LaVona Engelhardt of Allison, Kyler Matthias of Denver, Noah Epley of New Hartford and Caley Hager of Waterloo.

Dean’s List: Betula Messerly of Conrad, Isaac Besh of Denver, Kolben Miller of Dumont and Taylor Kruger of Wellsburg.

Service academies

U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), a combat veteran and a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, announced the Northeast Iowa students she is nominating to U.S. Service Academies for the Class of 2027.

United States Military Academy at West Point: Shay Doyle of Waverly, Jake Hulstein of Cedar Falls and Henry Mussig of Gladbrook.

United States Naval Academy: Kile Rottinghaus of Jesup.

Every year, Ernst nominates Iowa students to U.S. Service Academies, including the U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Military Academy at West Point and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy. The U.S. Coast Guard Academy does not require a congressional nomination for students to apply. To learn more about the service academy nomination process go online to ernst.senate.gov/assistance/academy-nominations.

