College honors
Mackenzie Elizabeth Michael, a Cedar Falls High School graduate, was named to the Dean’s Honor Roll for the 2022 fall semester at
Oklahoma State University in Stillwater. Students with a grade point average of 3.50 or higher and no grade below a C made the Dean’s Honor Roll. Iowa Central Community College has announced the President’s and Dean’s list honorees for the fall 2022 semester. Those on the Students need to have a 4.0 GPA to be on the President’s List and a 3.5-3.99 GPA to be on the Dean’s List. Students also need to have a minimum of six credit hours.
President’s List: LaVona Engelhardt of Allison, Kyler Matthias of Denver, Noah Epley of New Hartford and Caley Hager of Waterloo.
Dean’s List: Betula Messerly of Conrad, Isaac Besh of Denver, Kolben Miller of Dumont and Taylor Kruger of Wellsburg.
Service academies
U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), a combat veteran and a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, announced the Northeast Iowa students she is nominating to U.S. Service Academies for the Class of 2027.
United States Military Academy at West Point: Shay Doyle of Waverly, Jake Hulstein of Cedar Falls and Henry Mussig of Gladbrook. United States Naval Academy: Kile Rottinghaus of Jesup.
Every year, Ernst nominates Iowa students to U.S. Service Academies, including the U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Military Academy at West Point and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy. The U.S. Coast Guard Academy does not require a congressional nomination for students to apply. To learn more about the service academy nomination process go online to
ernst.senate.gov/assistance/academy-nominations.
Photos: Pioneer of gospel music rediscovered in archives
Christopher Lynch, music historian and project coordinator with the Center for American Music at the University of Pittsburgh, holds a printing plate that gospel composer and publisher Charles Henry Pace used to print sheet music, on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at the University of Pittsburgh, in Pittsburgh. The plate is part of a larger archive owned and housed by the university. (AP Photo/Jessie Wardarski)
Jessie Wardarski
Herbert V.R.P. Jones, the founder and director of The Heritage Gospel Chorale of Pittsburgh, leads a rehearsal for their upcoming concert honoring the late gospel composer, musician and publisher, Charles Henry Pace, on Monday, March 6, 2023, at Bethany Baptist Church in Pittsburgh. The multi-ethnic and multi-generational choral ensemble specializes in the performance of African American sacred music, gospel music and spirituals, for which Pace was a pioneering figure. (AP Photo/Jessie Wardarski)
Jessie Wardarski
Christopher Lynch, music historian with the Center for American Music at the University of Pittsburgh, holds a piece of sheet music written by Charles Henry Pace, on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at the University of Pittsburgh, in Pittsburgh. Lynch and the university are coordinating a project to recognize the pivotal role Pace played in gospel music as an early pioneer of the genre. (AP Photo/Jessie Wardarski)
Jessie Wardarski
Michelle Middleton, center, rehearses with fellow members of The Heritage Gospel Chorale of Pittsburgh, a multi-ethnic and multi-generational choral ensemble specializing in the performance of African American sacred music, gospel music and spirituals, at Bethany Baptist Church in Pittsburgh, on Monday, March 6, 2023. The choir will be one of two performers at an upcoming concert honoring the late gospel composer, musician and publisher, Charles Henry Pace, who's being newly recognized as of the early pioneers of African American gospel composition and publishing. (AP Photo/Jessie Wardarski)
Jessie Wardarski
Members of The Heritage Gospel Chorale of Pittsburgh, from left, Marleen Tucker, L. Twila Davis, and Jocelyn Scott, laugh between songs during a rehearsal for an upcoming concert honoring the late gospel composer, musician and publisher, Charles Henry Pace, on Monday, March 6, 2023, at Bethany Baptist Church in Pittsburgh. The concert will be held on Saturday, March 25 at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Pittsburgh's Historic Hill District. (AP Photo/Jessie Wardarski)
Jessie Wardarski
One of the only surviving books of gospel spirituals composed and published by Charles Henry Pace, part of his archive together with photo negatives of sheet music and printing places, is seen at the University of Pittsburgh on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in Pittsburgh. A project led by the university is highlighting Pace as one of the pioneers of traditional African American gospel with his publishing company being one of the nation's first to print and disseminate Black gospel music. (AP Photo/Jessie Wardarski)
Jessie Wardarski
Christopher Lynch, music historian and project coordinator with the Center for American Music at the University of Pittsburgh, adjusts a set of photos of gospel musician, composer and publisher Charles Henry Pace and his family, on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at the University of Pittsburgh, in Pittsburgh. When organizing the Pace archives, which are housed and owned by the university, Lynch discovered the composer was an early pioneer of gospel music and one of the early and only publishers of Black artists in the niche genre. (AP Photo/Jessie Wardarski)
Jessie Wardarski
Michelle Middleton, a member of The Heritage Gospel Chorale of Pittsburgh, prays after rehearsal on Monday, March 6, 2023, at Bethany Baptist Church in Pittsburgh. The chorale ensemble will be one of two performers at an upcoming concert honoring the work of late gospel composer, musician and publisher, Charles Henry Pace. The free concert will be held at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Pittsburgh on March 25, as part of an effort to recognize Pace as an early pioneer of gospel music and one of the early and only publishers of Black artists in the niche genre. (AP Photo/Jessie Wardarski)
Jessie Wardarski
A family portrait of Frankie and Charles Pace with their children, Frances and Frank Jr., is displayed at the University of Pittsburgh, on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in Pittsburgh. After cleaning and organizing 14 crates that made up the Pace archive, a music historian discovered that the late gospel composer Charles Henry Pace was an early pioneer of gospel music whose independently owned publishing company helped elevate and expand the genre. (AP Photo/Jessie Wardarski)
Jessie Wardarski
Members of The Heritage Gospel Chorale of Pittsburgh, a multi-ethnic and multi-generational choral ensemble specializing in the performance of African American sacred music, gospel music and spirituals, pray after rehearsal at Bethany Baptist Church in Pittsburgh, on Monday, March 6, 2023. The choir will be one of two performers at an upcoming concert honoring the late gospel composer, musician and publisher, Charles Henry Pace, who's being newly recognized as one of the early pioneers of African American gospel composition and publishing. (AP Photo/Jessie Wardarski)
Jessie Wardarski
Herbert V.R.P. Jones, the founder and director of The Heritage Gospel Chorale of Pittsburgh leads rehearsal at Bethany Baptist Church for an upcoming concert honoring the late gospel composer, musician and publisher, Charles Henry Pace, on Monday, March 6, 2023, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Jessie Wardarski)
Jessie Wardarski
Jocelyn Scott, a member of The Heritage Gospel Chorale of Pittsburgh, sings during rehearsal for an upcoming concert honoring the late gospel composer, musician and publisher, Charles Henry Pace, at Bethany Baptist Church on Monday, March 6, 2023, in Pittsburgh. The free concert will be held at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Pittsburgh on March 25. (AP Photo/Jessie Wardarski)
Jessie Wardarski
