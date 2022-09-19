Northeast Iowa schools recognized for registering students eligible to vote

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate presented the Carrie Chapman Catt Award to the senior class from Tripoli High School on Sept. 14.
Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate presented the Carrie Chapman Catt Award to Denver High School social studies teacher Chris Swales Sept. 14.
Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate presented the Carrie Chapman Catt Award to Valley Lutheran social sciences teacher Kaitlyn Behr and Head of Schools Brian L’Heureux on Sept. 14.
Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate presented the Carrie Chapman Catt Award to Waterloo Christian School history teacher Dave Nee on Sept. 14.
From left, Grundy County Auditor Rhonda Deters, Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate, Gladbrook-Reinbeck High School social studies teacher Chelsey Schultz and two students pose after the Carrie Chapman Catt Award was presented to the school on Sept. 13.
