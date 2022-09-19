Northeast Iowa schools recognized for registering students eligible to vote

DES MOINES — Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate presented the Carrie Chapman Catt Award to multiple Northeast Iowa schools during assemblies last week.

The award goes to any school that registers at least 90% of eligible students to vote.

On Tuesday, it was given to Gladbrook-Reinbeck High School. Waterloo Christian, Valley Lutheran, Denver and Tripoli high schools received it on Wednesday, according to a news release.

The Carrie Chapman Catt Award is named after the famous Iowan who was instrumental in securing passage of the 19th Amendment, granting women access to the ballot box over 100 years ago.