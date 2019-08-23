CEDAR FALLS — Educators have been moving into their new and renovated spaces at two elementary schools as workers complete the final details on the construction projects.
North Cedar and Orchard Hill elementaries are gearing up for the first day of classes Monday at Cedar Falls Community Schools. Construction has been underway since contracts were awarded in July 2017. Building costs have totaled more than $10 million at Orchard Hill and about $8.9 million at North Cedar.
Some of the remaining work Thursday was focused on a North Cedar hallway and the nearby renovated media center. Flooring had yet to be installed in both areas. Only a new check-out counter was in place in the media center, but an added window at one corner was filling the space with natural light.
Would the work be done by Monday?
"We expect it to be," said Dan Channer, an architect with ISG in Waterloo who designed the projects at both schools.
Many other spaces in the new addition at the northwest corner of the school are already completed. That includes the main entrance, office complex, counselor's office, special education reading room, music room and art room. Work will continue on the other section of the addition that includes the cafeteria, kitchen and adjacent gymnasium for a few weeks.
"We should have full access to this the second week of September," said Superintendent Andy Pattee.
The outer wall of the cafeteria, facing Lantz Avenue, is all glass. The gym is down three steps from the cafeteria. Another entryway to the side of the gym includes a ramp to meet accessibility requirements.
"This room is essentially done except for the gym floor," said Channer, which won't be usable until several weeks after it's installed.
As a result, students will start out the year being served lunch in common spaces at the school and eating in their classrooms. A former classroom in the grades four to six hallway was turned into one of those common spaces, or co-labs, where teachers can bring their students to work in large or small groups. Such spaces were also built into other grade level areas remodeled or added on a year earlier at the south end of the building.
Altogether, 24,853 square feet were added to the school.
Principal Katie Johnston said "just the facility changes that we've seen" have made it a really exciting time for the school. Spaces like the gym and cafeteria had dual uses in the past, the common areas at each grade level were non-existent and technology was more limited. "It's just designated space and room," she added, that will allow students to do more in school.
Orchard Hill's new addition was completed part way through the last school year. The last pieces opened to teachers and students after spring break, including the fifth- and sixth-grade wing and the music rooms.
"It's an amazing space and we're still learning how to use it," vocal music teacher Kim Kranz said of her room. She had been working out of a portable building at the school for the prior nine years. "I can bring back some dancing that we didn't do for a while because we didn't have space in the portable."
At one time, the school had five portable buildings, but those were reduced to three last year. The two others moved to North Cedar. All portables have now been removed at both schools.
The expansion added 36,418 square feet at Orchard Hill. Work since it was completed has been focused on renovating the existing building.
"We updated all of the corridors (with) paint, flooring," said Channer.
The school's former office area is now a preschool classroom with its own entrance -- Orchard Hill's original main entryway. The former art room is now a second-grade classroom. Included in the second- through fourth-grade wing are several rooms converted to small group co-lab work spaces that are opened to the hallway or renovated to include a glass door and wall.
"These are more flexible areas for kids to spread out," said Principal Andrea Christopher.
The former gym and cafeteria has been divided into a collaborative space, art room and maker space. It's the one area of the building where construction will continue for the next two to three weeks.
Workers in the collaborative space on Thursday morning were painting and installing electrical conduit for lighting. Once they're finished, a suspended grid ceiling will be added where the lighting is located. It will look similar to the art room, which already had its ceiling in place.
The art room opens to the maker space stretching along the front of the school. It includes a glass wall looking out on Rownd Street that brings a lot of natural light into both rooms. It's similar to the glass wall in the cafeteria, which is part of the earlier-completed new addition, that also faces the street.
