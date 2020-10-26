Nook overrules UNI student government denial of pro-life group's campus request

Schuster could not be reached for comment Monday afternoon.

Students for Life had met all the criteria to become a registered student organization when its request was initially denied. During an appeal to the judiciary, student government representatives had even argued that the initial decision was erroneous.

Organizations that register with Northern Iowa Student Government are allowed access to funding through its budget as well as use of UNI facilities and the right to promote themselves on campus.

Nook's analysis of the student judiciary's majority opinion took issue with the contention that the anti-abortion group failed the "good faith" requirement in UNI's policies because "evidence of being an equitable, just, and welcoming student organization" was not exhibited in its application to register. "The majority creates a standard for UNI Students for Life that is not in policy or procedures and has not been applied to other student organizations," he wrote.

Nook also questioned the idea in the majority opinion that the group "has the potential to create a hostile environment on the University Campus." He noted that the policy cited applies to actual – not potential – conduct.