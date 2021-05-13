Nook hears University of Northern Iowa concerns from Black community at Waterloo forum

“I really am hopeful with what’s happening with the president’s advisory board,” he said in response to an earlier question. The diverse group focusing on inclusion and social justice has been active for a year and sets its own direction while looking at areas like budget, curriculum and staffing.

“What we really need to do is change the culture,” Nook added. “We’ve got to change the culture from the ground up, and it’s going to take time.”

He also noted the committee that recently led the search for a new provost included 50% racial minorities in an effort to bring greater diversity to the process.

Nook said it is important to talk with employees, including racial minorities, about their experience when they leave the university.

“We do hear often that climate is an issue, that they don’t feel supported,” he said.

Still, Nook said UNI is making progress at recruiting and retaining students and staff of color. “We’re growing the percentage, it’s increasing. It’s not increasing fast enough.”

Lori Dale, who works at UNI’s Center for Urban Education, said there is a specific role in this for Nook and his white, male advisers who were in the room.