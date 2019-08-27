CEDAR FALLS — A year after setting an ambitious goal to boost the University of Northern Iowa’s enrollment by 2023, President Mark Nook said Monday that it’s going to take longer.
The goal of increasing the number of students at UNI to 13,500 was announced in the midst of a years-long enrollment slide. Since 2011, the number of students has dropped from 13,168 to 11,212 last fall. For the year that started with classes Monday, the university is projecting a further decline to an enrollment of 10,600.
At the time, the university community was “really just needing to get the urgency” of the problem, Nook said in an interview after his president’s address for faculty and staff. “And now, it’s pretty clear it’s going to take longer for that to happen.
“We know we won’t be able to do it by 2023,” he added. Still, “that’s certainly our goal to get there.”
Nook laid out the challenges facing UNI in a competitive market during his address at Lang Hall. But he suggested the university has the opportunity to do better and is already taking steps to change the dynamic.
“It’s going to take all of us working on this,” he told the audience of UNI employees.
The cooperation of Iowa’s Legislature and the Board of Regents this past year has helped, as well. After receiving a $4 million increase in general education funding to $99.71 million, the board approved a one-year tuition freeze.
“It allowed us to hold our tuition constant for this year,” said Nook. That’s important because there was little difference between the tuition rate of UNI versus Iowa State University and the University of Iowa. That puts UNI at a competitive disadvantage to similar regional universities, which typically have lower tuition than the research-focused schools in their state.
“A lot of this is based on looking at our peers and saying ‘What’s their tuition relative to their Tier 1 research institutions?’” he noted. He showed a comparison to 10 regional universities in the Midwest and Northeast, which had an average full-time tuition that was $2,488 lower than their state’s research institutions. UNI’s tuition, by comparison, is an average of $515 below the costs for Iowa and Iowa State.
“We have a ways to go, a little more than $2,000,” he commented. “So, again, we’re going to be asking for additional money from the state so we can hold our tuition as close to flat as possible.”
Declining enrollment is actually a broader problem, said Nook. Between 2010 and 2017, the number of students in college across the state dropped 57,541, or 18%.
That’s due to both a lower amount of students graduating from Iowa’s public high schools in recent years and what Nook described as a “hot” economy causing some of those graduates to go right into the workforce. It’s especially hitting regional comprehensive universities like UNI as well as smaller private colleges and community colleges.
“It’s not something that’s just a challenge to us. It’s a challenge to higher education,” he said. “What we’ve got to do is recognize this is not an insoluble problem, it’s a great opportunity.”
Over the next seven years, Iowa’s high school graduates are projected to increase 7%, but that’s not “good enough,” said Nook. “We need to increase our market share.”
One way that will be done is through diversifying the student body in light of the growing percentage of high school graduates who are racial and ethnic minorities in Iowa. The Panther Promise Program, launched last year, is one effort to recruit students that is already showing an uptick in applications for fall 2020. Such measures will be undertaken while maintaining the quality of faculty, staff and students.
“We also will grow our nonresident enrollment,” said Nook. A strategy to do that is offering grants for those students that will reduce their expense to the cost of providing the education.
He noted there are 20,000 more job openings in Iowa than unemployed people. Attracting out-of-state students would be “part of a solution,” said Nook, because 50% of UNI graduates take their first job in Iowa. Nonetheless, “we’re going to maintain our commitment to Iowa,” where UNI gets 90% of its students.
Nook said the university will increase its marketing and better brand the institution through a statewide billboard campaign and an improved website and internet presence. “We’re also going to recruit heavily from our community colleges.”
Fall enrollment numbers will be finalized and released in mid-September. Nook said UNI has “pulled back on the number of sections” offered for various classes to adjust for the smaller expected enrollment. That eliminates a lot of classes with less than 20 students as well as those with more than 40 in favor of sections with the number of students in between.
“We’ll have more in that ‘sweet spot,’ fewer at the high end and fewer at the low end,” said Nook.
