WATERLOO — West High School is seeking nominations for its Academic Hall of Fame. Nominations are being requested for the following two categories:
Alumni contributions: Honors former students of West High School for their contributions to society, academic achievements and for enhancing the reputation of West High School. Former students must have graduated from West High School with a minimum 3.0 grade point average and must have completed a post-secondary degree program or have received meritorious commendations for unique contributions to their vocation. Nominees must be 25 years of age to be considered for the Hall of Fame.
Former staff member contributions: Honors former West High staff members for their contribution to society, to West High education and for enhancing the reputation of West High School. Staff members must be five years removed from service at West High School to qualify for the Hall of Fame.
Nomination forms will be available in the West High Main Office and on the West High website. Nominations can be mailed to Holly Southall in care of West High School or email the nomination form to Holly Southall at southallh@waterlooschools.org. Nominations must be submitted by Sept. 12.
