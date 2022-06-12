Nominations sought for East High Hall of Fame

WATERLOO — The East High School Hall of Fame committee is seeking nominations for its 2022 awards. The deadline for nominations is July 8.

Nominations should be submitted to the East High School Athletic Department, 214 High St., Waterloo, Iowa, 50703 or emailed to mosest@waterlooschools.org.

The East High Hall of Fame awards honors those who have distinguished themselves through their achievements, service, and contributions that reflect positively on the educational foundation received while attending the school. It is separate from the Athletic Hall of Fame award.

The success of those inducted into the East High Hall of Fame can be measured in many ways, including contributions to the community, society, career, scholastic or other achievements, civic activities, service to others, success despite obstacles, or lifetime achievement. Recipients of the Hall of Fame award, living or deceased, are those who have established a reputation of honor and service as models of excellence.

Questions should be directed to Tim Moses, East athletic director, at (319) 433-2475.

