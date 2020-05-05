Nominations open for West Academic Hall
Nominations open for West Academic Hall

WATERLOO — West High School is asking for nominations for its Academic Hall of Fame.

Nominees must be a graduate of West High School with a minimum of a 3.00 cumulative grade point average and must have completed a post-secondary degree program or have received meritorious commendations for unique contributions to their vocation. Nominees must be at least 25 years of age to be considered for the Hall of Fame.

For more information please contact Dr. Anthony W. Pappas at pappasa@waterlooschools.org.

