Nominations open for 2020 Gold Star teacher awards

WATERLOO – Nominations are open for the 2020 Gold Star Awards for Outstanding Teaching. The program honors 10 outstanding teachers in Black Hawk County every year.

Eligible nominees must teach in Black Hawk County schools as full or part-time non-administrative staff. They must teach at preschools, elementary, intermediate or high schools certified by the Iowa Department of Education.

Gold Star teachers are chosen by the Gold Star Awards committee from all nominations and teacher applications. Each winner receives a $1,000 cash award and a $500 classroom grant. This year’s awards will be presented at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center on May 19.

The Gold Star Awards was created in 1989 by the R.J. McElroy Trust and KWWL. “Great teaching is so important to our community,” said McElroy Trust executive director Megan McKenzie. “The program honors all teachers and highlights the work of ten of our best. The awards ceremony is fast and fun and something that surprises everyone, every year — especially the teachers.”

Nomination forms are available online at www.goldstarteacher.com.

Anyone may submit nominations. Nomination deadline is Feb. 20. Nominees will be notified and have until March 23 to apply.