Noehren Hall upgrades in final stages as UNI proposes 2% increase in all room, board fees

CEDAR FALLS — A surplus of students living in University of Northern Iowa housing this year is allowing for needed upgrades to its largest residence hall.

“As we started the year, we had a total occupancy of 111 more students then we had budgeted, resulting in approximately $1 million in additional revenues,” Nick Rafanello, executive director of UNI Housing & Dining, told the Board of Regents on Wednesday during its meeting in Urbandale.

As a result, the department was “able to identify the way forward on the third and final phase of renovations in Noehren Hall, which completes the modernization of the largest housing facility at UNI with more than 600 beds.” That multi-year project is now in its final stages, expected to be completed this summer.

Rafanello was presenting UNI’s preliminary fiscal year 2023 residence system budget as well as proposed rates for living and dining on campus. Officials from the University of Iowa and Iowa State University made reports on their proposed budgets and rates, as well.

Approval for dorm and meal plan rates at all three state universities is expected in April while budgets will be subject to further review and action when institutional spending plans are finalized.

On Wednesday, the board also received the five-year residence system plans for each university.

Noehren Hall has been updated to reflect modernized living spaces and increased student privacy, according to a news release. Laundry facilities were added to each floor and the bathrooms were transitioned from the typical communal-style to pod-style facilities that each include private toilets, sinks and showers that are secured with locking doors. Common spaces and corridors were also updated.

“While there have been many successes this year, we’ve also seen challenges,” said Rafanello. “In addition to worker shortages, we have seen increases in our insurance rates, utilities and costs of goods — all of which weigh on our financial health,” both in the short- and long-term.

“For two consecutive years, we have maintained housing and dining rates at the same level, all the while working to find efficiencies that will not impact our staff or the student experience,” he noted. But to “maintain the level of services our students need and have come to expect” a 2% increase in room and board is being proposed. The higher rate would be reflected in all housing and meal plan options.

Rafanello said that will “offset a small percentage of the impact” from those external cost pressures. In addition, “we also implemented numerous strategies to increase occupancy.” He said the continued renovations and esthetic improvements are part of that along with “offering a two-year contract with a $500 scholarship.”

He praised the role of housing and dining staff in these efforts, as well. “As a result of their great work, the number of students choosing to stay on campus is increasing and students are staying on campus longer,” said Rafanello.

UNI’s housing capacity for next year between 11 buildings is 3,592 students. Expected occupancy ratio is 79.7% for eight residence halls and 98.1% for three apartment buildings.

In any given school year, these units are home to 90% of incoming freshmen and a third of the university’s student population, a news release said. Seven of the residence halls are dorm-style while Lawther Hall is suite-style. The housing facilities are self-sustaining and receive no state funding for their operation.

Full-year costs for each occupant in a double room at UNI’s seven traditional halls would rise by $94 to $4,793. The cost of a Lawther Hall double would increase by $99 to $5,048. Prices are higher for other housing options at Lawther, super single rooms in the traditional halls and in the three apartment buildings.

The all-access meal plan cost at UNI would grow by $89 to $4,550 for the full year. Rate increases are proposed for other meal plans, as well.

The university’s residence system has a preliminary budget of $22.72 million for 2022-23 with net revenues of $1.91 million after debt service payments and mandatory transfers.

A 3% increase is proposed in residence system rates for the University of Iowa and Iowa State University.

The most popular double room options would have rates that increase $216 at the University of Iowa and $135 at Iowa State. At Iowa, that room option has air conditioning and would be $7,407 for a full year. At Iowa State, that option has no air conditioning and would be $4,725.

Prices for the most popular meal plans would grow by $107 to $3,672 at Iowa and by $135 to $4,633 at Iowa State.

Preliminary budgets and net revenues are $56.72 million and $10.16 million for Iowa and $69.49 million and $9.7 million for Iowa State.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.