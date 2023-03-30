EVANSDALE — Classes are canceled today for Poyner Elementary and Bunger Middle schools due to a water main break.

Along with students being off, no staff at the two schools should report to work, Waterloo Community Schools said.

The district said buildings are closed today following a major water main break impacting most of the city of Evansdale.

A boil water advisory is in effect for Evansdale because of the break, according to city Facebook pages. The water main break occurred near the intersection of Grand Boulevard and Lafayette Road and is causing a loss of presure in the system, a message on the Evansdale Water Works Facebook page said.

"You will need to boil any water that will be consumed until we receive notice that the water is free of any possible bacteria," the message said. "Crews are in route to begin working on repairing break some time this morning."

Updates will be posted on the Water Works page as soon as crews are in place. People can contact the Evansdale Water Works office at (319) 233-5524 or City Hall at (319) 232-6683 with any questions.

Photos: Annual Mayor Hart's Fun Run Fun Run 7 Fun Run 1 Fun Run 4 Fun Run 2 Fun Run 3 Fun Run 5 Fun Run 6 Fun Run 8 Fun Run 9 Fun Run 10