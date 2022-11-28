WATERLOO — All Waterloo Community Schools' buildings will be closed Friday and students won't have classes. Staff will have a districtwide professional development day.
No school in Waterloo Friday
Related to this story
Most Popular
They came in the form of bones, scales and teeth from the organisms alive before the dinosaurs went extinct.
WAVERLY — On Nov. 14, Waverly-Shell Rock Community Schools’ students and their parents had the opportunity to connect with local employers to …
CEDAR FALLS — A search for the head of the area’s education agency is coming closer to a final decision.
The University of Northern Iowa has been recognized by the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge as one of the 2022 ALL IN Most Engaged Campuses for College Student Voting.
Waverly-Shell Rock Community Schools' Board of Education last week voted to approve submitting annual requests for additional spending authority in several areas.
WATERLOO — Waterloo Community Schools’ buildings and offices will be closed Wednesday through Friday in celebration of the Thanksgiving holiday.
WATERLOO — The West High School class of 1962 marked its 60th reunion by establishing a scholarship fund at the Waterloo Community Foundation.
CEDAR FALLS — To reinforce its commitment to keeping the cost of a quality education affordable, the University of Northern Iowa has continued…
Hawkeye Community College’s faculty and administration presented their initial bargaining interests for a contract starting in August.
The third floor of Sudlow Intermediate got a makeover as its 8th-grade students finished a six-day-long mural project, collaborating with local muralist Sarah Robb of artsBASICS.