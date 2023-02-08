WATERLOO — All Waterloo Community Schools' buildings will be closed on Friday, Feb. 10, and there will be no classes due to district-wide professional development.
WR UNI vs. Wyoming 4
Northern Iowa's Colin Realbuto competes against Wyoming's Chase Zollmann on Thursday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
WR UNI vs. Wyoming 1
Northern Iowa's Kyle Gollhofer competes against Wyoming's Garrett Ricks on Thursday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
WR UNI vs. Wyoming 2
Northern Iowa's Kyle Biscoglia competes against Wyoming's Darrick Stacey on Thursday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
WR UNI vs. Wyoming 3
Northern Iowa's Cael Happel competes against Wyoming's Job Greenwood on Thursday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
WR UNI vs. Wyoming 5
Northern Iowa's Derek Holschlag competes against Wyoming's Jacob Wright on Thursday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
WR UNI vs. Wyoming 6
Northern Iowa's Derek Holschlag raises his arm after defeating Wyoming's Jacob Wright by decision on Thursday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
WR UNI vs. Wyoming 7
Northern Iowa's Austin Yant competes against Wyoming's Cole Moody on Thursday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
WR UNI vs. Wyoming 8
Northern Iowa's Austin Yant raises his arm after defeating Wyoming's Cole Moody by decision on Thursday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
WR UNI vs. Wyoming 9
Northern Iowa's Parker Keckeisen competes against Wyoming's Guillermo Escobedo on Thursday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
WR UNI vs. Wyoming 10
Northern Iowa's Parker Keckeisen raises his arm after defeating Wyoming's Guillermo Escobedo by fall on Thursday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
WR UNI vs. Wyoming 11
Northern Iowa's Noah Glaser competes against Wyoming's Quayin Short on Thursday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
WR UNI vs. Wyoming 12
Northern Iowa's Tyrell Gordon competes against Wyoming's Mason Ding at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
WR UNI vs. Wyoming 13
Northern Iowa's Tyrell Gordon competes against Wyoming's Mason Ding on Thursday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
WR UNI vs. Wyoming 14
Northern Iowa's Tyrell Gordon raises his arm after defeating Wyoming's Mason Ding by decision Jan 5 at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
WR UNI vs. Wyoming 4
Northern Iowa's Colin Realbuto competes against Wyoming's Chase Zollmann on Thursday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
WR UNI vs. Wyoming 1
Northern Iowa's Kyle Gollhofer competes against Wyoming's Garrett Ricks on Thursday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
WR UNI vs. Wyoming 2
Northern Iowa's Kyle Biscoglia competes against Wyoming's Darrick Stacey on Thursday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
WR UNI vs. Wyoming 3
Northern Iowa's Cael Happel competes against Wyoming's Job Greenwood on Thursday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
WR UNI vs. Wyoming 5
Northern Iowa's Derek Holschlag competes against Wyoming's Jacob Wright on Thursday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
WR UNI vs. Wyoming 6
Northern Iowa's Derek Holschlag raises his arm after defeating Wyoming's Jacob Wright by decision on Thursday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
WR UNI vs. Wyoming 7
Northern Iowa's Austin Yant competes against Wyoming's Cole Moody on Thursday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
WR UNI vs. Wyoming 8
Northern Iowa's Austin Yant raises his arm after defeating Wyoming's Cole Moody by decision on Thursday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
WR UNI vs. Wyoming 9
Northern Iowa's Parker Keckeisen competes against Wyoming's Guillermo Escobedo on Thursday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
WR UNI vs. Wyoming 10
Northern Iowa's Parker Keckeisen raises his arm after defeating Wyoming's Guillermo Escobedo by fall on Thursday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
WR UNI vs. Wyoming 11
Northern Iowa's Noah Glaser competes against Wyoming's Quayin Short on Thursday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
WR UNI vs. Wyoming 12
Northern Iowa's Tyrell Gordon competes against Wyoming's Mason Ding at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
WR UNI vs. Wyoming 13
Northern Iowa's Tyrell Gordon competes against Wyoming's Mason Ding on Thursday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
WR UNI vs. Wyoming 14
Northern Iowa's Tyrell Gordon raises his arm after defeating Wyoming's Mason Ding by decision Jan 5 at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
Want to see more like this?
Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox.