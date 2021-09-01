Nikole Hannah-Jones launching 1619 Freedom School literacy program in Waterloo

WATERLOO — Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones is launching a free, community-based after-school literacy program in her hometown with the help of local educators and community leaders.
The 1619 Freedom School will begin serving Waterloo Community Schools' fourth- and fifth-graders this fall. In its inaugural year, the program will serve students at Dr. Walter Cunningham School for Excellence, Waterloo’s most segregated elementary school, and low-income students from other schools in the district.
It will be housed in the historic downtown Masonic Temple and already has plans for a second location in the community center at All-In Grocers, a new Black-owned grocery set to open in 2022.
Hannah-Jones, a West High School graduate, is a New York Times journalist who won a Pulitzer Prize for her work on the 1619 Project, which reframed United States history to value the extreme sacrifices and contributions of Black Americans. Its publication marked the 400th anniversary of a ship’s arrival in August 1619 that brought the first 20 enslaved Africans to Virginia.
“The 1619 Freedom School is built on the understanding that for a people for whom it was once illegal to learn to read and write, education is a revolutionary act,'' Hannah-Jones said in a news release. “A quality education has been the key to my success and I wanted to give back to the community that raised me and to the children whose opportunities may be limited but who have potential that is limitless. Through this school, we will provide our students the type of education and support they have always deserved.”
Its name "marks the birth of Black America," the news release noted, and the legacy of the free community schools launched by the Student Non-Violent Coordinating Committee during the Civil Rights Movement. Freedom Schools were created to educate Black youth on their history while empowering them to fight oppression with the goal of achieving social, political and economic equality in the United States.
The program has the motto “Liberation Through Literacy” and will help students achieve academic success through improving their reading and literacy skills. The school's mission, according to the news release, "is to help children develop a love of reading and books through liberating instruction centered on Black American history." It will serve low-income students with the widest disparity in their reading scores.
"This type of programming – which does not rely on government funding – is especially important since Iowa’s governor signed into law a bill that seeks to limit the public school teaching of histories that offer a more honest understanding of the racial history of this country, a bill that is already having a chilling impact on the state’s educators," said the news release.
The 1619 Freedom School has secured inaugural funding from, among other organizations, The American Family Insurance Institute for Corporate and Social Impact, Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Philanthropies, CUNA Mutual Group, Lionsgate, and Open Society Foundations.
“CUNA Mutual Group is proud to support the 1619 Freedom School as part of our foundation’s commitment to educational equity,” Alex Shade, director of corporate social responsibility for CUNA Mutual Group, said in the news release.
The release cites a 2018 report from the financial news website 24/7 Wall Street calling the Waterloo-Cedar Falls metro area the worst place for African Americans to live in the U.S. According to ProPublica, the average Black student in Waterloo public schools is more than two grade levels behind the average white student. In addition, Black students account for 26% of the district's students but only 13% of those labeled gifted.
"Despite this gaping achievement gap, literacy instruction ends after the third grade," said the news release. "Literacy experts say that students – especially those academically behind – continue to need literacy instruction as they progress to the upper grades. The lack of this specialized literacy instruction compounds these academic disadvantages and, as a result, Black students fall further behind the older they get."
The 1619 Freedom School will combine intensive, fun, and uplifting literacy instruction through a custom-designed curriculum built by expert educators from Georgetown University's Program in Education, Inquiry, and Justice and the University of Missouri's Carter Center for K12 Black History Education. By 2022, this curriculum will be made available for free to anyone in the country wishing to use it. The school is also working with the education, literacy, and library programs of the University of Northern Iowa and Hawkeye Community College, whose volunteers will support the school’s certified educators in providing small-group literacy interventions for students.
Leading this groundbreaking effort with Hannah-Jones is a steering committee with deep ties to the community:
- Sheritta Stokes, a 20-year veteran teacher in the Waterloo Community School District with a track record of greatly improving students’ reading and literacy skills
- Joy Briscoe, the talent and outreach specialist for Waterloo Schools
- Lori Dale, advisor with the Educational Talent Search program at UNI's Center for Urban Education
- Sharina Sallis, community relations manager for CUNA Mutual Group
All donations to the school are tax-deductible. Right now, donors are invited to support general operating expenses with a cash donation or to “Buy a Shelf” of books for the Liberation Library at the 1619 Freedom School. Book donors will be acknowledged on the school’s website and in nameplates on their sponsored bookshelf at the school. The school will also provide a home library for every student in the program.
Parents interested in enrolling their children and certified teachers interested in joining the team can contact the 1619 Freedom School at info@1619freedomschool.org. Learn more the school at www.1619FreedomSchool.org.