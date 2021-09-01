Nikole Hannah-Jones launching 1619 Freedom School literacy program in Waterloo

WATERLOO — Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones is launching a free, community-based after-school literacy program in her hometown with the help of local educators and community leaders.

The 1619 Freedom School will begin serving Waterloo Community Schools' fourth- and fifth-graders this fall. In its inaugural year, the program will serve students at Dr. Walter Cunningham School for Excellence, Waterloo’s most segregated elementary school, and low-income students from other schools in the district.

It will be housed in the historic downtown Masonic Temple and already has plans for a second location in the community center at All-In Grocers, a new Black-owned grocery set to open in 2022.

Hannah-Jones, a West High School graduate, is a New York Times journalist who won a Pulitzer Prize for her work on the 1619 Project, which reframed United States history to value the extreme sacrifices and contributions of Black Americans. Its publication marked the 400th anniversary of a ship’s arrival in August 1619 that brought the first 20 enslaved Africans to Virginia.