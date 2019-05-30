WATERLOO — The daughter-in-law and niece of a former Hawkeye Community College trustees has been appointed to fill the board’s Director District 1 seat.
Barbara McGregor was sworn in Tuesday during the board of trustees meeting after members approved appointing her.
The 68-year-old Nashua woman replaces her uncle, Ron McGregor, who died May 15. Ron had served on the board since 1999, when he replaced his brother, Malcolm, who was killed in a car accident. Malcolm’s son, David, is Barbara’s husband.
Barbara is a farm wife and retired educator who spent 27 years teaching in the Nashua and Nashua-Plainfield Community Schools, retiring in 2011. Prior to that, she taught a year in Lisbon Community Schools and spent a dozen years working as a substitute teacher while her two daughters were young.
Her career also included six years of teaching adult basic education and GED classes for Hawkeye before it was a comprehensive community college. Despite having family members who served, though, she didn’t expect to one day join the board of trustees.
“I don’t know that I was ever thinking that was something I would ever do,” she said.
She was approached by trustees about the possibility after serving recently on the search committee as Hawkeye looked for a new president. Ron had asked her to be a part of the group.
“It was pretty hard to say no when they asked,” said Barbara. “I felt very honored, just very honored.”
The Director District 1 seat represents an area including the Aplington-Parkersburg, Clarksville, Nashua-Plainfield, Sumner, Tripoli and Wapsie Valley school districts as well as part of the North Butler Community Schools.
How did her first meeting go?
“I came home with a whole notebook full of information to study, so I have homework,” she said. “I was already somewhat familiar with Hawkeye Community College, but there’s much to learn and I’m willing to do the work.”
Barbara hasn’t considered what she’ll do beyond November, when the seat will be up for election to a full four-year term. She hasn’t ruled out running for the seat.
“There’s always that possibility,” she said. “I think I need to learn more about what the job entails, and I will make my decision when it’s time.”
In other business, the board approved:
- A $355,200 student life budget for 2019-20. Of that total, 35 percent will go toward the student health center. Remaining funds will be used to subsidize certain Met Transit routes and staff the student life department (both 19 percent) as well as provide funding for athletics (17 percent) and student leadership and enrichment (10 percent).
- An amendment to the current year’s budget. Changes include increasing the general fund from $57.61 million to $58.5 million and the plant fund from $5.35 million to $7 million. The increases account for acquisition of high-cost simulation equipment, server upgrades, higher than normal snow removal costs, and year-end accrual adjustments in the general fund and timing for completion of the Van G. Miller Adult Learning Center in the plant fund.
