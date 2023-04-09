CEDAR FALLS – The Board of Education will be updated on its proposed budget for the next fiscal year at 5:30 p.m. Monday inside City Hall.

Meeting documents show property and utility replacement tax collections would decrease by 2.88% from $35.71 million in fiscal year 2023 to $34.68 million in fiscal year 2024. Total expenditures would go from $138.41 million to $137.72 million, a 0.5% drop.

The rate is proposed at $15.28 per thousand dollars of property valuation, down from $15.84 in the current year.

After factoring in the change in state residential rollback, the percentage of a property’s value that’s allowed to be taxed, the impact to owners of property valued at $100,000 would be a $22.35 drop, from $785 to $763 for the school portion of the property tax bill. That’s assuming the property’s value is unchanged from the previous year.

The public hearing is scheduled for April 24, which is when the board will consider adoption, as well.

In other business, the board will consider:

Accepting the resignation of Lindsay Spears, one of the high school’s associate principals, effective June 30, and the hiring of Karl Smith as the new principal of Bess Streeter Aldrich Elementary School, effective July 1, at a salary of $94,000. Smith will replace Principal Kim Cross, who’s retiring at the end of the school year.

Approving the 2023-2024 school year calendar. Classes would run from Aug. 23 to May 29, 2024. The calendar includes winter break Dec. 25-Jan. 2, and spring break March 11-15. Two inclement weather makeup days are provided at end of the school year. Graduation is scheduled for May 26, 2024, while May 30 and 31 would be the potential makeup days.

Approving a contract with the Cedar Falls Education Association for the 2023-2024 school year.

Approving a bid for a contract put out by the district’s information technology department.