CEDAR FALLS — The Rev. Henry Pahlkotter just started his role as executive director of Valley Lutheran School but he’s already feeling at home.

Originally from Michigan, he was brought on to foster the kindergarten through 12th-grade school’s recent growth while maintaining alignment with its Christian-centered charter. Since arriving to lead the school, the Michigander said he is becoming an Iowan.

“I’ve been really pleased with… just the respect and kindness of Iowa people. I can tell that they are outgoing,” Pahlkotter said. “I heard from Michigan that there’s this thing called, ‘Iowa nice’ and I think it’s true – I’ve experienced that. People have been very kind and accepting.”

Pahlkotter received his bachelor’s in elementary education from Concordia University in Ann Arbor before receiving his master’s in educational leadership from Saginaw Valley State University. More recently, he received his specific ministry pastor certificate through Concordia University in St. Louis and is working to continue his general pastor certificate at the Concordia Seminary.

This fall, Valley Lutheran has added 43 new students to the school with the help of the state’s new Education Savings Accounts. Parents can set up ESAs for their children and receive taxpayer dollars equal to the state’s per-pupil funding for public school students to cover private school tuition and other educational costs. As the school grows, Pahlkotter says his job includes overseeing that funding stream.

“We look to have parts of our buildings that are not finished and we’re looking to finish those by placing classrooms in them and putting students K-12 in those classrooms,” he said. “And so I’m working with the board of directors and with the faculty and staff and with parents to start setting ourselves up for that direction.”

But Pahlkotter said he can’t take all the credit, since the Valley Lutheran community has been not only welcoming to him but professional. He added that the students have shown good demeanor, with all of it adding up to making him feel more at home.

“I will tell you that I have been very impressed,” Pahlkotter said. “The staff is highly dedicated and highly skilled. And I’ve been very impressed with the way that they’re more than teachers and our school’s more than a school. We really are a faith community and that just really wonderful to see.”

