New University of Northern Iowa provost will spend time listening, learning

CEDAR FALLS — Jose Herrera was grilled for two days by faculty, staff and students while interviewing with the University of Northern Iowa last month.

Since being named UNI's provost and executive vice president for academic affairs, some questions of his own have been bubbling up -- like what gave him the edge over the three other finalists.

"I've been meaning to ask that question," he said in an interview this week with The Courier. But Herrera's even more interested in asking people about their perceptions of him or the challenges they see with his experience and skills "so I can start to address those on the first few days" after beginning the new job July 12.

"I'm looking to get some feedback when I arrive on campus," he said. That will happen this weekend while Herrera's in the Cedar Valley looking for housing and then "more in a directed way" once he officially assumes the provost duties. Listening will be Herrera's "most important function" during his initial weeks at UNI.

"It's been my experience if you sit and listen you learn quite a bit, so I intend to do that at least for the first couple months before I open up my mouth," he added. He referenced a former boss who told him to develop "ears like Dumbo and get the lay of the land. My ears are stretching as we speak."