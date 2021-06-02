New University of Northern Iowa provost will spend time listening, learning

CEDAR FALLS — Jose Herrera was grilled for two days by faculty, staff and students while interviewing with the University of Northern Iowa last month.
Since being named UNI's provost and executive vice president for academic affairs, some questions of his own have been bubbling up -- like what gave him the edge over the three other finalists.
"I've been meaning to ask that question," he said in an interview this week with The Courier. But Herrera's even more interested in asking people about their perceptions of him or the challenges they see with his experience and skills "so I can start to address those on the first few days" after beginning the new job July 12.
"I'm looking to get some feedback when I arrive on campus," he said. That will happen this weekend while Herrera's in the Cedar Valley looking for housing and then "more in a directed way" once he officially assumes the provost duties. Listening will be Herrera's "most important function" during his initial weeks at UNI.
"It's been my experience if you sit and listen you learn quite a bit, so I intend to do that at least for the first couple months before I open up my mouth," he added. He referenced a former boss who told him to develop "ears like Dumbo and get the lay of the land. My ears are stretching as we speak."
Herrera, 53, has been provost and vice president for academic affairs at the private Mercy College in Dobbs Ferry, N.Y., since 2017. Over the previous two decades, though, his career was at public institutions.
He was excited about seeking the job at UNI to return to a public university and the Midwest.
UNI is a "great institution for the state" that Herrera first became familiar with a decade ago during the 17 years he worked for what is now Truman State University in Kirksville, Mo. At the time, he was chairman of Truman State's biology department and served as an external reviewer of the same department at UNI, interacting with the dean.
"I remember thinking as I wrote up the reviews that this is a great school," he said. "I still think of that today."
He noted that the two universities have a "friendly rivalry" about how they are typically ranked on the U.S. News Best Colleges list. Last year, they were the top two regional universities in the Midwest, with Northern Iowa being second.
Herrera will be moving to the Cedar Valley with his family. He and his wife, Becky, have two sons, Lincoln, 20, and Samuel, 11, and a daughter, Cielo, 17.
"I'm very much excited about going back to the Midwest," said the Chicago native. The family has lived in a number of different-sized communities over the years from Silver City, N.M., to the Washington, D.C., area, so he believes they will adapt to a community that is far different than metropolitan New York.
"Having access and having experiences with all of those places has made me realize the sweet spot is someplace like Cedar Falls, whether you guys realize it or not," he said. "It also doesn't hurt that my wife is from Iowa and she's very excited to go back to her home state." She grew up in Indianola.
Even as Herrera spends a lot of time listening, he expects that advice and counsel from the community will lead to at least some changes made in consultation with President Mark Nook.
"Certainly, you don't want a provost who comes in and makes drastic changes right away," he said. However, "any good institution will always look at the landscape and adapt." He added that it's important for "those who will be most impacted by the changes" to be given a voice in the process.
One of the topics Herrera has already heard about is UNI's student enrollment, which has declined in recent years. It was at 9,522 last fall.
"That is one of the elements that I will have to study hard," he said. "I think this is one the first and foremost variables that will determine if UNI is successful or not."
While interviewing at the university, he asked a couple of groups where they thought enrollment levels should be and heard various answers, generally from 12,000 to 15,000 students.
"I did not hear 'We should be smaller,'" said Herrera, so people believe that at some point UNI needs to grow again. "I agree, I think there's a sweet spot for UNI, but I'm pretty sure it's not lower. That's going to be my job, to understand where that sweet spot should be."