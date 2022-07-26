New University of Northern Iowa online program to break down travel, financial barriers

CEDAR FALLS — The University of Northern Iowa is rolling out a new online program for what it says are the “numerous students” who have completed an associate’s degree and face certain barriers getting a bachelor’s degree.

The program, UNI@IACC, is open to those who have earned their associate's degree at an Iowa community college.

As part of the new initiative, the institution also is creating the Future Ready Scholarship Program to financially eligible participants and making available on-site student success specialists at four of those community college campuses in support of them.

The new program is being launched with $4.17 million in assistance from the federal American Rescue Plan.

“There are three barriers that these students are facing,” said President Mark Nook in an interview. “One of them is oftentimes that the students coming out of a two-year degree program have jobs or they’ve started families, making relocation to one of the regent institution communities just not possible. It’s a barrier of location.

“One of the other barriers that they run into is cost. They’re used to paying sort of the cost of a community college education and the step to the tuition at one of the regent institutions is often too much for them," he noted. "And the other barrier in a truly online program is not having the resources, that direct support that they are used to.”

Beginning with the fall 2022 and spring 2023 semesters, UNI@IACC will offer a pathway for these Iowans to pursue a bachelor’s degree in several areas: Managing Business and Organizations, Management: Business Administration, Criminal Justice, Elementary Education, Human Services, Technology Management, and Bachelor of Liberal Studies.

The UNI@IACC initiative is an expansion of the UNI@DMACC partnership with Des Moines Area Community College. That began in 2020 and received the support of Gov. Kim Reynolds, who authorized the federal funding to support the initiative.

The Future Ready Scholarship comes with two years of eligibility. Nook said it helps bring “our price down to their price” and lowers the difference between UNI and community college tuition.

“We started UNI@DMACC a few years ago and it’s been going really, really well,” said Nook. "The growth of that program’s been about twice as fast as we expected. We were expecting last year to have about 30 students in it. We had just short of 70. And we know these scholarships will help a lot ... especially at these four campuses in the western and southern side of the state.”

The university said the on-site student support personnel will help “prepare learners for academic and career success through advising and career navigation programs, resources, and services.”

They’ll first be located at DMACC and Western Iowa Technical Community College in Sioux City beginning in the fall.

In the spring, student support specialists will be placed at Iowa Western Community College in Council Bluffs, and Indian Hills Community College in Ottumwa. The expectation is growing the support to other community colleges.

“What we know is that for a lot of our adult students, they get into an online class and they have questions, they’re used to (having answered) at a community colleges and having people around them. This will allow us to get people around them to answer questions like where’s my financial aid, how do I get that set up, and what do I need to do to get a hold of a professor or a tutor, those sort of things,” Nook said.

UNI chose those institutions, he added, because the university knows many students in that part of the state are leaving the state to get their four-year degree and not coming back to Iowa to join the workforce.