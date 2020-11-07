New UNI scholarship aims to assist low-income students of color

WATERLOO — Participation in several programs that serve low-income students of color are key to qualifying for a new scholarship open to incoming University of Northern Iowa freshmen.
Frank Esser, a former director of the Boys and Girls Club of the Cedar Valley, set the criteria for the $100,000 endowed scholarship established in his name by Pat and Connie Esser, his brother and sister-in-law.
Club membership is necessary for students to qualify for the funds. Another requirement is that they take part in the federally-funded Trio programs at UNI's Center for Urban Education.
"He set it up in my honor for my retirement last year at the UNI Foundation," Frank Esser said of his brother, Pat. It's been 12 months since he retired after a 25-year tenure with the foundation. Prior to his time with UNI, Esser led the Boys and Girls Club from 1985 to 1995.
Maw Wu, a freshman at UNI, was the first recipient of the Frank Esser Endowed Scholarship earlier this year. She is receiving $3,410 in funds to help pay for her education, split between fall and spring semesters. The scholarship's dollar amount is expected to be set annually.
Pat Esser, chief executive officer of cable TV operator Cox Communications in Atlanta, has a Boys and Girls Club connection, as well. He is a member of the national organization's board of governors.
"I was very touched to have him demonstrate that level of brotherly love," said Frank Esser. "It's very meaningful for me, because it allows me to tie some key parts of my career together."
He hopes to reach some of the most disadvantaged students with the scholarship opportunity.
"I wanted it to be a student of color representing a diverse background," Esser explained, of another main criteria for scholarship recipients. They also need to come from low-income families and be first-generation college students, some of the same criteria most Trio program participants must meet.
UNI-CUE Trio programs open to middle and high school students are Educational Talent Search and Classic Upward Bound. They provide services such as tutoring, career exploration, college application assistance, skill development workshops and supplemental instruction.
Those who receive the scholarship must have financial need and be a full-time student at UNI with 12 or more credit hours per semester. The scholarship is renewable in subsequent years for those who maintain their full-time status and a 2.5 grade point average.
