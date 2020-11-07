New UNI scholarship aims to assist low-income students of color

WATERLOO — Participation in several programs that serve low-income students of color are key to qualifying for a new scholarship open to incoming University of Northern Iowa freshmen.

Frank Esser, a former director of the Boys and Girls Club of the Cedar Valley, set the criteria for the $100,000 endowed scholarship established in his name by Pat and Connie Esser, his brother and sister-in-law.

Club membership is necessary for students to qualify for the funds. Another requirement is that they take part in the federally-funded Trio programs at UNI's Center for Urban Education.

"He set it up in my honor for my retirement last year at the UNI Foundation," Frank Esser said of his brother, Pat. It's been 12 months since he retired after a 25-year tenure with the foundation. Prior to his time with UNI, Esser led the Boys and Girls Club from 1985 to 1995.

Maw Wu, a freshman at UNI, was the first recipient of the Frank Esser Endowed Scholarship earlier this year. She is receiving $3,410 in funds to help pay for her education, split between fall and spring semesters. The scholarship's dollar amount is expected to be set annually.