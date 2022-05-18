New superintendent will strive to continue Union Schools 'strong tradition' of excellence

LA PORTE CITY — John Howard knew what he wanted in his first position as a superintendent and found it at Union Community Schools.

Currently Independence Junior Senior High School principal, he was named the Union district’s new leader last month.

“Union has a strong tradition of academic and extracurricular excellence,” said Howard, and continuing that will be one of his top priorities. “Every person I talked to told me Union was a great place to be, and I recognized that during the interview process.

“I think priority one will be to develop relationships with as many stakeholders as I can,” he added. And, building off of Union Schools’ strong academic and athletic tradition, he hopes to “lead the district in a positive manner into the future.”

The Board of Education approved a two-year contract with Howard starting July 1 at an annual salary of $155,000. He will replace Travis Fleshner, who is becoming the superintendent of Aplington-Parkersburg Community Schools.

Howard, 48, has been an educator for 26 years – 11 as a teacher and coach, 15 as a principal. He earned a master’s degree in educational administration from Drake University and a bachelor’s degree in political science from Central College.

Howard worked as a Spanish teacher starting the fall of 1996 for the Essex Community Schools before moving the next year to Lynnville-Sully Community Schools, teaching there for a decade. He was the 9-12 principal for Kingsley-Pierson Community Schools from 1997 to 2009 and, after that, became 7-12 principal and curriculum director for St. Edmond Catholic Schools in Fort Dodge. Since 2014, he’s been at Independence Junior Senior High.

“I’ve been in Independence for eight years,” said Howard. “Two of our sons will graduate from Independence and we’ve done a lot of great things in Independence.” However, he earned his superintendent endorsement in 2017 from the University of Northern Iowa and “it was time to take the next step in my educational journey.”

Union Schools started a search in February with the help of Grundmeyer Leader Services as the board accepted Fleshner’s resignation, effective at the end of June.

“At the end of the application period, we had 17 candidates and felt like we had a really strong pool,” said Corey Lorenzen, board president. Candidates were reviewed and narrowed down to three finalists, interviewed by two teams of community members, staff, and students along with the board.

“Honestly, I felt like we had three strong candidates,” said Lorenzen, but Howard emerged as the top choice. “He just had a grasp of what was needed in the superintendent role. He put forth in the interview a vision and a plan for the district going forward that was consistent with what we as a board were looking for.

“We are excited about the next chapter,” he noted, with “Mr. Howard leading us going forward.”

Along with his sons – ages 21 and 17, the younger of whom is graduating from Independence this spring – Howard and his wife, Duana, have a 13-year-old daughter. She will be an eighth-grader next fall. The family plans to move into the Union district, parts of which are in three counties and include the communities of La Porte City, Dysart and Geneseo.

“I am excited to start on July 1st, and we are excited as a family to become integral parts of the Union Community School District,” said Howard.

