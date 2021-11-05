 Skip to main content
New student growth could stem enrollment decline at Iowa's universities

University of Northern Iowa students mingle around Lawther Field Aug. 19.

 CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer

CEDAR FALLS — A trend of declining enrollment at the University of Northern Iowa has been mirrored by the state's other regents institutions in recent years.

A report presented during the Board of Regents' meeting Thursday at UNI shows a continuing decreases in the combined number of students at the three state universities.

"This year's enrollment report represents the fifth-straight year of decline for the regents universities," said Jason Pontius, associate chief academic officer in the board office. The universities enrolled 69,848 students this fall, 2.5% less than the year before. In the fall of 2016, they had 80,064 students.

UNI dropped 3.1% to 9,231 students while there were decreases of 1.3% at the University of Iowa to 29,909 students and 3.5% at Iowa State University to 30,708 students.

Pontius said the decline does not indicate that a growing number of students are leaving the state to continue their education.

"We have consistently kept about 87% of our Iowa high school graduates and signs are we are actually improving in that a little bit," he explained.

Rather, he noted, it points to something else: "More and more of our high school graduates are choosing not to go to college after graduation." The percentage increased annually from 2013, when 23% weren't in college a year after graduation, to 2019, when the number had risen to 33%. Regents universities, by comparison, enrolled a 19% share of graduates in 2019, a percentage that hasn't changed much during the time frame.

Another concern, Pontius said, is a "4.2% drop since last year in the number of high school students completing" the Free Application for Federal Student Aid. That number went from 19,039 to 18,243 this fall. "Filling out a FAFSA is probably one of the best predictors of whether a student is going to college," he said.

Declines can also be seen among international students at Iowa's state universities. He noted that the number of students from China has "continued to drop very precipitously." 

Overall, Pontius added, "what we're looking at is graduating larger classes and replacing them with smaller classes." But that is starting to change.

All three universities had more new first-year undergraduates this fall. Northern Iowa saw growth of 4.9% to 1,554 new students, Iowa State saw a 6.2% increase to 5,387 and Iowa added 0.2% with 4,521. UNI started increasing those new students in 2020, when enrollment grew 1.2% to 1,482.

"Again, during COVID that's remarkable," said Pontius. "It also sets a really nice foundation for growth in the future.

"It's going to take a little bit of time, but if we can keep the growth on these first-year classes coming in we're going to start bringing those (total) numbers up again," he said.

